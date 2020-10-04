IPL 2020: CSK vs KXIP, Match 18 Updates: Rahul's fifty, Pooran-Mandeep cameos take Punjab to 178/4

Super Kings are playing their fifth IPL 2020 match. KL Rahul won the toss and elected bat against MS Dhoni-led side.

After winning the toss, KL Rahul said: "We'll bat first. Looks a pretty good wicket, hope it gets a little slower too. If we put a big total, it will put some pressure on them. Lots of positives to think of and be proud of. It can all change quickly. We need to get the momentum. We have three changes. Karun, Gowtham, Neesham are out. Mandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Jordan are in."

CSK are unchanged for this match. Dhoni on his team's performance so far has said: "I think we have played decent cricket. We need to get a good start and we need to get better at the death. It's easier to break things into smaller stuff. We are playing with the same team, happy with the same combination. The side looks balanced and it looks good. We wanted to bat first, but happy to bat second. We are the most experienced team when it comes to chasing. The morale is high, that's a good thing. I feel the support staff and the players' attitude matters, it makes the job easy for us when the dressing room atmosphere is happy."

Playing XIs:

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar.

CSK would be hoping to arrest the streak of defeats and get back to winning ways in this game as the MS Dhoni-led side languishes at the bottom of the table.

Nothing has worked for CSK despite having the resources. They even made three changes to their playing XI for Friday's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad but neither comeback of Ambati Rayudu nor the presence of Dwayne Bravo could lift the gloom.

A misfiring top-order, save Faf du Plessis, combined with inadequate run-flow in the middle overs and the habit of leaving way too much for the climax, proved to be their bane in the three consecutive defeats.

CSK will need one of their top-order batsmen to put runs on the board and run-rate in the middle overs need to be taken care of, too. If that happens, it will allow Dhoni to find his feet.

Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in top form. But despite scoring in excess of 200 twice, the Punjab side lost those matches because of their limited bowling resources. None, expect Mohammed Shami, gives confidence of stopping the rival batsmen. This is exactly what CSK must look to exploit. They need to get Punjab's top-order early. Overall, CSK have better resources but they must utilise them to the hilt.