IPL 2020: CSK vs KXIP, Match 53 Updates: Ngidi removes Rahul, Agarwal to starngle Punjab's run flow

Abu Dhabi, November 1: Kings XI Punjab clash with Chennai Super Kings in Match 53 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (November 1).
While KXIP need a win to stand a chance in a very close race for a play-off place, CSK, who have nothing to lose, will look to end their season with a win.
CSK are coming into this game on the back of two successive wins - against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, while KXIP ended their five-match winning streak after loss to Rajasthan Royals in their most recent outing.
In the reverse fixture, CSK sealed a convincing 10-wicket win against KXIP. So, MS Dhoni's side will look for a similar result, but KXIP, who will need to win their final league-stage tie to stay in the hunt for a place in the top four, will look to put on fight and get back to winning ways.
Here myKhel brings you updates of Match 53 of IPL 2020 between CSK and KXIP:
Tahir follows up with another quiet over as runs start to dry up for Kings XI Punjab. KXIP - 65/2 in 10 overs.
Nicholas Pooran joins Gayle in the middle as Ngidi finishes his fruitful second over. KXIP - 62/2 in 9 overs.
WICKET! Ngidi strikes again as he castles Rahul for 29 off 27 balls. KXIP - 62/2 in 8.3 overs.
Tahir follows Thakur's quiet over with another as he concedes just five singles from his first. KXIP - 61/1 in 8 overs.
Time for spin and Imran Tahir bowls to Chris Gayle.
Thakur bowls a quiet over as he concedes just three singles. At the time of the first strategic break, KXIP are 56/1 in 7 overs.
FOUR! Despite losing his opening partner, Rahul continues scoring as he drives Ngidi towards the cover area for his third boundary. KXIP - 53/1 in 6 overs.
The Universe Boss has arrived!
WICKET! Ngidi castles a dangerous looking Agarwal for 26 off 15 balls. KXIP - 48/1 in 5.2 overs.
FOUR! Agarwal welcomes Lungi Ngidi with a boundary.
10 runs come from Thakur's first over. KXIP openers have got off to a good start. KXIP - 44/0 in 5 overs.
Back-to-back fours for Rahul off Thakur. KXIP - 43/0 in 4.3 overs.
FOUR! KL Rahul welcomes Shardul Thakur into the attack with a boundary.
FOUR! It's Agrawal again as he lofts Curran towards the onside for the second boundary of the over. KXIP - 34/0 in 4 overs.
FOUR! Agarwal plays a lofted cut shot off Curran to score his third boundary of the match. KXIP - 29/0 in 3.4 overs.
Nine runs come from Chahar's second over as KXIP move to 23/0 in 3 overs.
SIX! Rahul cuts Chahar for the first maximum of the match.
Chahar continues from the other end.
Just four singles come form the second over bowled by Curran. KXIP - 14/0 in 2 overs.
Sam Curran, Dhoni's go to man this season, shares the new ball with Chahar for CSK.
Chahar concedes 10 runs from his first over after two boundaries from Agarwal. KXIP - 10/0 in 1 over.
FOUR! Chahar slides one down the leg and Agarwal obliges with a flick for his second boundary.
FOUR! Mayank Agarwal lofts it just above the fielder at mid-on to open his account for KXIP.
It is KL Rahul and Mayank Agrawal reunited at the top of the order for KXIP, while Deepak Chahar takes the new ball for CSK.
There was an interesting question being answered during the toss by MS Dhoni.
Who will open for KXIP? Will Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul be reunited or will Mandeep continue with his role of opening?
And here is how KXIP line-up: Lokesh Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami
Here is the confirmed playing XI for CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
As for team news, CSK make three changes with Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Shardul Tahkur replacing Shane Watson, Mitchell Santner and Karn Sharma. KXIP, meanwhile, have made two changes as Mayank Agarwal and Jimmy Neesham come in for Arshdeep Singh and Glenn Maxwell.
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab.
The last three games have ended with the team chasing winning the match. So, will that trend continue even today? What will the captains choose? Lets find out soon as the toss is just minutes away.
KL Rahul and co will be keen on avenging the reverse fixture defeat and improving on their head-to-head numbers against CSK.
In the head-to-head stats, CSK lead KXIP by 13-9. So, MS Dhoni and co will be looking to add another W to their column against KXIP.
While CSK come into today's game on the back of two wins, KXIP come into the contest after seeing their five-match winning streak end in their last outing.
Welcome to the mykhel match updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab. CSK will look to play spoilsport as KXIP need a win to stay alive in the play-offs.
