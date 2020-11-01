IPL 2020: CSK vs KXIP, Match 53 Updates: Ngidi removes Rahul, Agarwal to starngle Punjab's run flow

Abu Dhabi, November 1: Kings XI Punjab clash with Chennai Super Kings in Match 53 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (November 1).

While KXIP need a win to stand a chance in a very close race for a play-off place, CSK, who have nothing to lose, will look to end their season with a win.

CSK are coming into this game on the back of two successive wins - against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, while KXIP ended their five-match winning streak after loss to Rajasthan Royals in their most recent outing.

In the reverse fixture, CSK sealed a convincing 10-wicket win against KXIP. So, MS Dhoni's side will look for a similar result, but KXIP, who will need to win their final league-stage tie to stay in the hunt for a place in the top four, will look to put on fight and get back to winning ways.

