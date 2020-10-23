IPL 2020: CSK vs MI, Match 41 Highlights: Ishan Kishan, Trent Boult help Mumbai crush Chennai by 10 wickets

Sharjah, October 23: Chennai Super Kings were hammered by defending champions Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in their 11th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match here on Friday (October 23). Ishan Kishan, Trent Boult and other bowlers did exceedingly well to help their team climb at the top of the standings.

This is the first instance when the MS Dhoni-led side lost a game by all 10 wickets as Ishan Kishan (68* off 37 balls) and Quinton de Kock (47* off 37 deliveries) made a mockery of CSK's bowling in the run chase of 115.

Having elected to bowl first, Mumbai Indians' produced a terrific bowling effort and pushed CSK to the wall from the word go. Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 114/9 in the 20 overs after stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl.

Trent Boult (18/4), Jasprit Bumrah (25/2) and Rahul Chahar (22/2) continued giving CSK breakthroughs at regular intervals as fans witnessed a rare batting collapse from the Chennai-based franchise.

Sam Curran (52 off 47 balls) was the lone warrior for his team with the bat as the left-handed Englis batsman stitched a vital 43-runs partnership with Imran Tahir. But that partnership wasn't enough to save CSK's sinking ship.

Here are the highlights from the match between MI and CSK:

Auto Refresh Feeds Done and dusted! Quinton de Kock (46*) hits the winning boundary as Mumbai Indians crush Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs. Ishan Kishan remains unbeaten at 68. This is the first time CSK lost a game in the IPL by 10 wickets. Mumbai Indians have climbed at the top of the standings now. This is the eighth defeat for CSK in 11 games. After 12 overs, MI reach 112/0. They need just 3 runs to win and have plenty of balls and wickets in hand. This has been a very dominant performance from Mumbai Indians. After 9 over, Mumbai Indians reach 89/0. They are cruising and require just 26 off 66 deliveries. FIFTY!! Ishan Kishan brings up his imperious half-century with a brilliant reverse sweep off Ravindra Jadeja. He took just 29 deliveries to get to the milestone. SIX! Ishan Kishan hammers Imran Tahir over long-on for a maximum and he moves on to 43*. Fifty up for MI in the powerplay. They reach 52/0 after 6 overs. Ishan Kishan - 36* & QDK - 16* are present into the middle and making this run chase look ridiculously easy. 17 runs came from Deepak Chahar's third over. Ishan Kishan dominated the bowler in style as MI reach 47/0 after 5 overs. After 3 overs, MI reach 22/0 as they chase 115. Four! Another boundary for Ishan off Hazlewood. MI batsmen are dealing in boundaries at the moment in the low run chase. Four! Josh Hazlewood is welcomed with a boundary by Ishan Kishan. The southpaw gets off the mark in style. Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries from QDK off Deepak Chahar. He continues his sublime form. 2nd innings! Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan are into the middle to open MI's run chase. Deepak Chahar bowls the first over. Wicket! Sam Curran (52) has been clean bowled by a brilliant yorker for Boult and with that CSK's innings comes to an end for 114/9. Boult gets 4 wickets in this game. FIFTY!! Sam Curran gets another boundary and brings up his 2nd IPL fifty. Four! Sam Curran continues to fight as he hits Boult over deep point for a boundary. He's batting on 48* Four! Sam Curran pulls the short-pitched bouncer from Boult and gets a boundary. After 19 overs, CSK reach 101/8. Tahir will be on strike in the final over. Four! Imran Tahir guides the pacy delivery from Bumrah towards third man and gets a boundary. This also brings 100 for CSK. 11 runs came from Nathan Coulter-Nile and CSK reach 93/8 in 18 overs. Four! Scoop shot from Sam Curran towards fine leg off Nathan Coulter-Nile to get a boundary. Four! Imran Tahir gets a boundary on the final delivery of that Krunal Pandya over. CSK move to 82/8 in 17 overs. What a season this has been for Trent Boult? Trent Boult in Powerplay in IPL



Debut-2019: 66 overs | Nine wkts | Avg 54.8

In IPL 2020: 24 overs | 10 wkts | Avg 16.30#CSKvMI #MI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 23, 2020 Imran Tahir will face Jasprit Bumrah. CSK - 71/8 in 15 overs. Wicket! Shardul Thakur (11) tries to slash Nathan Coulter-Nile over point but mistimes it. Suryakumar Yadav takes a simple catch at point. CSK 71/8 in 14.5 overs. Shardul Thakur pulls Coulter-Nile but the bottom of his bat breaks, the ball lands in no man's land. CSK are 67/7 after 14 overs. Will they be able to reach 100-run mark? CSK are 60/7 after 12, every single run is going to be crucial for Super Kings from now on. Trent Boult has been sensational tonight: 3 overs 1 maiden 5 runs 3 wickets. 10 wickets in Powerplay for him, this is most by a bowler in this season so far. SIX!! Tom Curran pulls Nathan Coulter-Nile and dispatches the ball into the stands. He's been in sublime form. 50 up for CSK and they have averted the lowest total of 49 in IPL. Lowest scores at the fall of 7th wicket in IPL: 42/7 RCB vs KKR Kolkata 2017 43/7 RCB vs KKR Bengaluru 2008 43/7 CSK vs MI Sharjah 2020* (tonight) Wicket! Another wicket for Rahul Chahar as he gets rid of his cousin Deepak Chahar for a duck. De Kock stumps him out as Deepak was looking to slog sweep him. CSK - 43/7 in 8.5 overs, CSK are imploding now. SIX & Wicket! Rahul Chahar come back strongly after being hit for a maximum by MSD. Dhoni (16) edges on the next ball and QDK takes the catch. CSK - 30/6 in 6.4 overs. Wicket! Ravindra Jadeja (7) tries to get a boundary towards on-side but Krunal Pandya takes a simple catch. Boult gets his third wicket and CSK lose their fifth. CSK - 21/5 in 5.2 overs. I can’t believe what’s happening... #CSKvMI #score #Sharjah — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2020 Krunal Pandya has been brought into the attack by Pollard in the 5th over and he concedes just 3 runs from it. CSK - 21/4 after 5 overs. 4,0,4,1,4,0! 13 runs came from that over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and CSK reach 18/4 after 4 overs. Wicket! Faf du Plessis edges Boult and QdK takes a simple catch. CSK are 3/4 in 2.5 overs. What a start this has been for CSK? Wicket!! Bumrah strikes again and this time N Jagadeesan is caught at slip on the first ball by Suryakumar Yadav. CSK - 3/3 in 1.5 overs. The Yellow Army is in deep trouble. WICKET!! Jasprit Bumrah strikes in his first over itself. Rayudu is beaten by the bouncer as he gets hit on the gloves and QDK takes simple catch. CSK - 3/2 in 1.4 overs. Wicket and a maiden over from Boult! He's once again struck with the new ball for MI. CSK are already under pressure in their must-win game. Wicket! Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) is trapped in front by Trent Boult and CSK lose their fist wicket in the first over. MI, however, had to take DRS to get the wicket. CSK 0/1 off 0.5 overs. Imran Tahir finally gets a chance to play in this IPL season. #ParasakthiExpress all set for departure at Platform No. 99. 😍🦁💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/JoqD8asgpE — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 23, 2020 Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah MS Dhoni: Last game we played here the wicket played slightly better in the second innings, so not much of a problem. Once we landed here we had a 14-day break and before that we had a seven day-camp in Chennai and once we're here it became slightly difficult with the quarantine and there were a few phases where game went out of our hands and the batting wasn't also upto the mark, It happens in cricket and there are quite a few reasons for why we haven't been upto the mark. Three changes for us. Kieron Pllaord: We are gonna bowl first. Don't expect the wicket to change much and hopefully there's some dew. We want to qualify to the playoffs first and we still have to come out and play good cricket. We have spoken about areas we need it improve and we want to execute them in the middle tonight. Rohit is struggling with his left hamstring and hopefully he will be fit soon and take the captaincy. Only change we have is Saurabh Tiwary comes in for Rohit. Toss Update: MI's stand-in captain Kieron Pollard wins toss, invites MS Dhoni to bat first. Big Update! Rohit Sharma - MI - skipper misses the game. Kieron Pollard to lead the side today. MSD with HP! Going the #Thala way! 🦁💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/K5PGGoo3mB — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 23, 2020 Pitch report by Kumara Sangakkara and Murali Kartik: Never been a blade of grass for the 20 years I have seen this pitch, so batting becomes easy and the bowling becomes hard. With new ball, the fast bowlers will have to bowl that 8-metre back-of-the-length and not into the wicket. You need to slide it through low and get that quick skid so that the batsman finds it difficult to get under the ball. For spinners, it's very much the same as fast bowlers. Death bowling becomes really important on this wicket and Mumbai, it's very strange they haven't bowled as many yorkers as CSK and they will be very confident of executing those straight yorkers and for CSK, it's concentrating on their strength: the wide yorkers have gone for very little runs and they really need to execute that well. Team that wins the toss would want to bat first.