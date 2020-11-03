IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner scores 500-plus runs in an IPL season for sixth time, surpasses Virat Kohli

Batting against defending champions Mumbai Indians' in the final league match of IPL 2020, the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper and opener scored an unbeaten 85* off 58 deliveries as his team won the match by 10 wickets. With this win, SRH finished third in the points table to seal the play-offs berth and dashed Kolkata Knight Riders' hopes.

Warner once again led his team from the front as he continued to be the highest run-scorer from his side in the tournament. Warner was the Orange Cap winner in the previous IPL season.

The explosive left-handed batsman has played 139 IPL games in all and amassed 5150 runs at an impressive average of 42.56. Warner has slammed four centuries and 47 half-centuries (most) in the domestic T20 league.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has scored 500-plus runs on five occasions while Delhi Capitals' star opener Shikhar Dhawan has achieved this feat four times in the tournament so far.

While Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have amassed 500-plus runs in a single season on three occasions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's mentor VVS Laxman lavished praise on Warner's consistent performance for his team every season. The legendary India cricketer said Warner likes to lead from the front.

"He (Warner) leads from the front. He was disappointed at the start of the tournament that he wasn't hitting the ball well. In the last few games, I remember saying that the 2009 Warner has come out to bat. He is very good with the group," said Laxman after SRH registered an emphatic 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians and secured the play-offs berth.

Meanwhile, Warner during the post-match presentation said he prides himself on giving his team a good start and considers it as a duty.

"If we can take this performance and momentum into the next game we'll be really happy. I pride myself on getting my team to a great start. That is my duty, my job. Fortunately the last few games have been great and we have been able to go in a positive manner," Warner said.

Talking about his team's Eliminator game with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Warner said, "RCB are a great team, very well led by Virat. They have a lot of danger in their side. We beat them in the final in 2016 and I am excited for the challenge in a do or die game."