IPL 2020: DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 Details

1. Team News - Delhi Capitals

DC, who were bossing most teams in the first half of the tournament, has had a dramatic fall from grace with their last win coming two weeks ago. Their batsmen have come a cropper since then and the bowling doesn''t look as potent as it was in the first half.

Problems started with DC unable to find a stable combination at the openers' slot. Both Prithvi Shaw and Ajikya Rahane have been paired up with Shikhar Dhawan but either of them has not provided the much- needed consistency.

In fact, Dhawan, who was flying high with back-to-back hundreds, has managed 0, 0, 6 in the last three games. The Delhi-based team relies heavily on the big-hitting from Rishabh Pant in the middle-order but with 274 runs at a strike-rate of 112.29, he is yet to find his mojo.

2. Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB too are smarting from a string of losses, most recently against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The three losses on the trot has reignited the debate on the team's dependency on its star players -- Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Both Kohli and De Villiers didn't fire in the last two games, resulting in heavy defeats. Josh Phillipe has shown promise at the top of the order after replacing Aaron Finch but needs to convert starts into a substantial outing.

3. Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Phillippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

4. Dream11

Shikhar Dhawan, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada.

5. Head to head

Royal Challengers and Delhi Capitals have met each other 24 times and RCB enjoy a clear mandate of 14-9 with one match getting abandoned.

6. Match details

Date: November 2

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks