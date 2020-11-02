IPL 2020: DC vs RCB, Match 55: Four players close in on 500 runs for the season

DC and RCB were at one stage clear favourites to secure a spot in the playoffs. However, after suffering four and three successive defeats respectively at the back end of the tournament, one of them may be in danger of missing out on a place in the final four.

With so much at stake, the two sides will want their top stars of the campaign to get back firing them to a play-off and eventually to their first ever IPL title triumph. Coming into this high voltage clash, many players are approaching personal milestones.

Here are the players who are closing in on milestones ahead of the clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium:

Virat Kohli

The RCB skipper, who has performed in flashes this season, has three fifties to his name. But, if RCB need to qualify, he needs to fire. Kohli, who surpassed the 5500 IPL run mark earlier in the season, now approaches another milestone as he closes in on 500 runs in IPL 2020. Kohli needs 69 runs to reach the milestone.

Shikhar Dhawan

After four successive fifty-plus scores, including two consecutive hundreds, the oppositions have managed to keep Shikhar Dhawan under check. But if the left-hander, who is DC's leading run-scorer this season, fires DC will be in with a chance to beat RCB. He crossed quiet a few career milestones earlier in the season and now approaches one for the season as he needs 29 runs to complete 500 runs in IPL 2020.

Devdutt Padikkal

The Karnataka batsman has carried his domestic form into the IPL and has been excellent for RCB this season. He has 4 fifties to his name and now approaches the 500 run mark for the season. He needs 74 runs to achieve that feat.

Shreyas Iyer

The DC skipper has two fifties and has seen his form decline in the past few matches. But the classy skipper will be keen to produce a big innings as his side need a win to seal second spot. He also like Kohli, Dhawan and Padikkal is close to the 500 run mark for the season. He needs 86 runs to achieve that feat.

AB de Villiers

Mr.360 has played some big match-winning knocks this season and that comes as no surprise, but his form too hasn't been great like Kohli. So, both of them will be keen to fire RCB to the play-offs and then their maiden title. ABD approaches two milestones coming into Monday's match as he needs 37 runs to complete 400 runs in IPL 2020 and needs 61 runs to complete 500 runs against the Delhi franchise.

Harshal Patel

The former RCB bowler has played 5 matches for DC this season and has claimed three wickets at an economy rate of 8.93. He now closes in on the 50 wickets mark in IPL and needs 4 wickets to achieve the milestone.

Dale Steyn

The veteran South African has been after his 100 IPL wickets ever since the start of the season, but has missed out either due to being left out or going wicket-less. If he plays, which looks very unlikely, Steyn needs 3 wickets to reach the milestone.

Aaron Finch

The Australian limited overs skipper has been left out of the team in the last few matches. But, if he plays for RCB today, he needs 27 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs.