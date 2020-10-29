IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar fails to get a wicket in three consecutive innings for the first time in powerplay since 2018

Ever since their return in 2018, CSK have been relying heavily on young India seamer to make those early inroads against their opponents. Chahar's impact early on in the matches has helped CSK make it to back-to-back IPL finals.

Since IPL 2018, the right-arm pacer from Rajasthan has picked up the most number of wickets in the first six overs. However, that hasn't been the case for Chahar this year and as a result, the Yellow Army failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in their history.

In their penultimate game of the season, CSK faced Kolkata Knight Riders and captain Dhoni opted to field. Dhoni once again went to his most trusted lieutenants, Chahar, to start the proceedings with the new ball but to no avail. Chahar proved ineffective for the third consecutive innings in the tournament as he failed to get any wicket in the powerplay.

Against Mumbai Indians, Chahar finished with the figures of 0/30 in 3 overs. He bowled a couple of overs against RCB in their previous game and remained wicketless (0-17-2-0). And in the match against KKR, he bowled a two overs in the powerplay but didn't get any wicket but conceded 20 runs.

It was the first occasion since 2018 when Chahar had three successive matches without a wicket in the powerplay.

Chahar's inability to make those early inroads also helped KKR to post their highest opening partnership in this season. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana started batting with caution but Rana accelerated later to post the first fifty-plus total in the powerplay.

However, the opening partnership between the two didn't last long as Karn Sharma clean bowled Shubman Gill for 26 in the eighth over.

Earlier, CSK captain won the toss and elected to field first and with his team's selection against KKR, MS Dhoni signalled that the team management is giving some opportunity to the players who haven't done well yet.