IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals announces JSW Group as the team's Principal Sponsor for this edition

Commenting on the new Principal Sponsor, Mr Parth Jindal, Chairman and Co-Owner of Delhi Capitals said, "We at the JSW Group see this as a tremendous opportunity to step in as Principal Sponsor for the Delhi Capitals. At the JSW Group we are rapidly growing and building each of our businesses to be the best in India and the world, whether it is our flagship Steel business or our other ventures in Energy, Infrastructure, Cement and most recently Paints. The fact that JSW is rapidly increasing its consumer-facing businesses across steel, cement and paints also call for the JSW brand to be more visible and there are few properties that garner the viewership of the IPL.

At JSW, we strive to be "Better Everyday", and over the past 2 years, we have been witness to the DC team adopting this very same philosophy and constantly striving to reach new heights. We, at JSW, have no doubt that this DC team has all the ingredients to bring the trophy to the capital city and to get the opportunity to be associated with a team filled with so much talent, youth and experience is something that is very exciting for every single JSWite. DC embodies the same zeal, desire and hunger as JSW and thus we are proud to be the principal sponsor of the Capital city's IPL team and wish them all the best for IPL 2020. "

Mr Parth Jindal is the Director of JSW Steel USA, Founder of JSW Sports and Managing Director for JSW Group's Cement and Paints businesses.

Speaking about his expectations on the team's performance during the new season, Mr Parth Jindal added, "The upcoming edition of the IPL will be different for more reasons than one. I have full faith in our team's players and coaching staff to better the results of the previous year. I wish them all the very best as they prepare to depart for UAE."

Source: Media Release