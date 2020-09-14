IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' players to wear Livinguard AG face masks on and off the field

JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals is placing player and team member safety as paramount by partnering with Livinguard AG, the globally renowned Swiss-based hygiene technology company as the official Hygiene Partner for the team.

Livinguard AG, with operations in India, as well as Switzerland, Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, and South Africa, has recently introduced a revolutionary and first of its kind face mask, proven to deactivate a range of bacteria and viruses, including >99.9% of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. While most masks available across counters or open markets are preventive in nature, Livinguard face masks are protective and continuously prevent bacteria and viruses from spreading, benefiting both self and others in close proximity.

Speaking on the association with Delhi Capitals, Mr Sanjeev Swamy, Founder, Inventor & CEO, Livinguard Technologies said, "We are extremely proud to associate with one of the most sought-after teams of the ever-popular Indian Premier League. The team is the perfect amalgamation of talent, experience and enthusiasm. Livinguard's patented and revolutionary technology, applied to face masks will provide unbeatable protection for Delhi Capitals and we are honoured to be able to lessen the health risk of the crisis and enable the team to focus on the important competition ahead."

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO Delhi Capitals added, "The fact that the IPL is going to be conducted amidst such challenging times is another testament to the BCCI and to IPL's global standing as one of the top leagues amongst all sports in the world. While we restart our lives, we must remember that we have entered a new normal. The safety of our team is top priority this season. Livinguard AG fits perfectly with this agenda since their technology is truly ground-breaking, providing us with the BEST possible hygiene solutions. We believe that this association will safeguard our players and help them concentrate on the game."

All-time great, Ex-Australia Skipper and coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting, further added: "It is crucial for the Delhi Capitals team members to be safe and we are glad Livinguard has come on board to equip us with its technologically revolutionary face masks and hygiene kits."

The principle underlying with the Livinguard Technology is empowering the textile surface with a strong positive charge. When microbes come in contact with fabric, the microbial cell which is negatively charged is destroyed leading to permanent destruction of the microorganism.

Researchers from the Free University of Berlin at the Institute for Animal Hygiene and Environmental Health have been able to demonstrate that textiles treated with Livinguard Technology can destroy 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). This follows on similar findings from the University of Arizona, Tucson. Unlike heavy metal-based solutions, such as silver, zinc and copper, this novel technology has been found to be safe for both skin and lungs.

Moreover, Livinguard Technology destroys continuously, which significantly diminishes the risk of transferring them to the user and to other surfaces. The mask is washable and reusable and can be used up to 210 times with no compromise on safety or efficacy. Livinguard AG believes that the future is tied to sustainable solutions that treat our world kindly and the Livinguard face mask is no exception.

As countries gradually ease lockdown restrictions and populations seek a return to the next new normal, Livinguard remains committed to its battle against COVID-19 with the equivalent of over 3 billion daily mask uses globally. Livinguard masks are currently being used by law enforcement and frontline workers across the world, protecting those that are most vulnerable in the battle against COVID.

Source: Media Release