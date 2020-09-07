Cricket
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming, Squad

By
DC will open their IPL 13 campaign against KXIP. Credit: Delhi Capitals
Bengaluru, Sept. 7: The Delhi Capitals enjoyed a good run last season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they made their way to the knockout stage. And the young team, peppered with a few seasoned players will look to aim for the elusive IPL trophy, when the tournament gets underway at the UAE on September 19.

IPL 2020 Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming, Updated squads

The 13th edition of the IPL, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will finally begin with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. And the Delhi team will kick off their IPL campaign on the second day of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

The Shreyas Iyer-led team will play only two afternoon matches this season. While they begin their tournament in Dubai, they will play their final game of the group stage against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.

The Delhi team will look to pick up from where they left off as the team has a good balance of youth and seniors to guide them towards the trophy. With the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin in the team, the experience will bolster the young team.

Every team will play 14 league games to qualify for the play-offs.

Here, mykhel takes a look at the Delhi Capitals’ schedule, venue, timings and squad for the upcoming tournament.

Delhi Capitals’ Schedule (All Times IST)

Date

 Venue DC vs Timing

September 20:

  Dubai Kings XI Punjab 7:30pm

September 25:

  Dubai Chennai Super Kings 7:30pm

September 29:

 Abu Dhabi Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30pm

October 3:

 Sharjah Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30pm

October 5:

 Dubai Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30pm

October 9:

 Sharjah Rajasthan Royals 7:30pm

October 11:

 Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians 7:30pm

October 14:

 Dubai Rajasthan Royals 7:30pm

October 17:

 Sharjah Chennai Super Kings 7:30pm

October 20:

 Dubai Kings XI Punjab 7:30pm

October 24:

 Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders 3:30pm

October 27:

 Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30pm

October 31:

 Dubai Mumbai Indians 3:30pm
November 2: Abu Dhabi Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30pm

Telecast:

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney Hotstar

Live updates on Mykhel on match days

Delhi Capitals Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Story first published: Monday, September 7, 2020, 9:43 [IST]
