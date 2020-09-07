IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming, Squad

Bengaluru, Sept. 7: The Delhi Capitals enjoyed a good run last season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they made their way to the knockout stage. And the young team, peppered with a few seasoned players will look to aim for the elusive IPL trophy, when the tournament gets underway at the UAE on September 19.
The 13th edition of the IPL, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will finally begin with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. And the Delhi team will kick off their IPL campaign on the second day of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.
The Shreyas Iyer-led team will play only two afternoon matches this season. While they begin their tournament in Dubai, they will play their final game of the group stage against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.
The Delhi team will look to pick up from where they left off as the team has a good balance of youth and seniors to guide them towards the trophy. With the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin in the team, the experience will bolster the young team.
Every team will play 14 league games to qualify for the play-offs.
Here, mykhel takes a look at the Delhi Capitals’ schedule, venue, timings and squad for the upcoming tournament.
|
Date
|Venue
|DC vs
|Timing
|
September 20:
|Dubai
|Kings XI Punjab
|7:30pm
|
September 25:
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings
|7:30pm
|
September 29:
|Abu Dhabi
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30pm
|
October 3:
|Sharjah
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30pm
|
October 5:
|Dubai
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30pm
|
October 9:
|Sharjah
|Rajasthan Royals
|7:30pm
|
October 11:
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians
|7:30pm
|
October 14:
|Dubai
|Rajasthan Royals
|7:30pm
|
October 17:
|Sharjah
|Chennai Super Kings
|7:30pm
|
October 20:
|Dubai
|Kings XI Punjab
|7:30pm
|
October 24:
|Abu Dhabi
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3:30pm
|
October 27:
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30pm
|
October 31:
|Dubai
|Mumbai Indians
|3:30pm
|November 2:
|Abu Dhabi
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30pm
Live on Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on Disney Hotstar
Live updates on Mykhel on match days
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
