IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals sign Daniel Sams as replacement for Jason Roy

Sams’ impressive performances in the Big Bash League for the Sydney Thunders earlier this year have seen him earn a national call-up. He is a part of Australia’s limited overs squad for the tour of England next month.

On joining Delhi Capitals, the left-arm fast medium bowler said, “The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year. I feel fortunate to be a part of it this year, and I’m thankful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to join the rest of the players in the UAE.”

Sams will be joining fellow Australians Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey at the Delhi Capitals.

Source: Press Release