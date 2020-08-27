IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals sign Daniel Sams as replacement for Jason Roy

Dubai, August 27: Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced the signing of 27-year-old Australian bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams as replacement for Englishman Jason Roy, who will not be a part of the upcoming season of the Dream11 Indian Premier League due to personal reasons.
Sams’ impressive performances in the Big Bash League for the Sydney Thunders earlier this year have seen him earn a national call-up. He is a part of Australia’s limited overs squad for the tour of England next month.
On joining Delhi Capitals, the left-arm fast medium bowler said, “The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year. I feel fortunate to be a part of it this year, and I’m thankful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to join the rest of the players in the UAE.”
Sams will be joining fellow Australians Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey at the Delhi Capitals.
🚨 NEW SIGNING 🚨— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) August 27, 2020
𝘋𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘸𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯, 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘢𝘭𝘭-𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘥 💙
We're thrilled to welcome 🇦🇺 cricketer Daniel Sams to our DC family ahead of #Dream11IPL 😍
Read: https://t.co/QXgDtUXXiv#WelcomeSams #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/Y9HnEMU9iV
Source: Press Release
