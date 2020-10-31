IPL 2020: Each and every game Ishan is getting better and better: Pollard after MI’s win over DC

Playing in the first match of the weekend double-header, the defending champions ensured a top-two finish as they completely outplayed the Capitals, who fell to their fourth loss on the trot.

After opting to bowl first, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult once again led the bowling attack as they picked up three wickets each. And following the bowler’s clinical show, Kishan played an unbeaten 72 off 47 to guide MI home.

Speaking after the win, MI skipper Kieron Pollard praised his bowlers who restricted Capitals to 110/9.

“Boult was exceptional. That’s his strength - bowling with the new ball. He’s consistently given us good starts. Bumrah - I kept delaying him, on this track with his angles. He’s jumping to bowl in the powerplays. But again I saw today, getting those early wickets and with spinners getting the grip, I kept him for the middle overs,” said the captain.

Meanwhile, Pollard said Kishan was getting better and better with each game, after the opener scored an unbeaten 72. “Each and every game Ishan is getting better and better. He’s been able to adapt to different scenarios. Didn't even start at the beginning, then No. 4. He prefers to open, and he's adapting,” the skipper added, praising Kishan’s man-of-the-match innings.

Pollard also said that after qualifying the aim was a top-two finish. The captain also provided an update on MI’s regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is out due to injury. “Rohit is getting better, getting there. Start of the tournament you aim to get to the playoffs, and now it's about getting to the top two,” signed off Pollard.

Mumbai Indians are now placed at the top of the table with 18 points from 13 matches.