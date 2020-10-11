Cricket
IPL 2020: Feel sad for Chennai fans, this was a team that fought & teams used to be wary till the end: Virender Sehwag

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 11: The Chennai Super Kings fell to crushing 37-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Friends off the field and foes on it. It was the big game. MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli.

But Dhoni's men have been a mere shadow of themselves and Kohli's men dominated the show during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday.

The Chennai team, who have always boasted of a tremendous line-up with the bat, have failed to get going. Moreover, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not put too many runs on the board. Seeing the former champions struggling to put runs on the board, former India opener Virender Sehwag said he felt sorry for the Chennai fans as Dhoni's side has failed with the bat.

After Chennai Super King's fifth loss of the season, Sehwag took to Twitter to sympathise with the CSK fans. "Feel sad for Chennai fans. This was a team that fought & teams used to be wary till the end. Have been very disappointing especially with d bat, leaving it for too late. Kohli was extra special today. Many batsmen can learn how to not get bogged down, played only 5 dots," tweeted Sehwag.

CSK are currently occupying the sixth position on the table with only four points from seven matches. The Chennai team will need to quickly turn their fortune around if they are to salvage their season.

The MS Dhoni-led side will next meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Story first published: Sunday, October 11, 2020, 14:45 [IST]
