IPL 2020: Final List of Delhi Capitals Squad after players auction, big buys, money spent

Check out the full squad of Delhi Capitals by MyKhel and see whether they can run the full lap in IPL 2020.

1. Full squad after auction

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 7.75 crore), Ajinkya Rahane (5.25 crore), Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy (Rs 1.50 crore), Prithvi Shaw.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Sandeep Lamichhane, Tushar Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh).

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 7.60 crore), Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis (Rs 4.80 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs 1.50 crore), Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Lalit Yadav (Rs 20 lakh).

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey (Rs 2.40 crore).

2. Players released before auction

Ankush Bains, B Ayyappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Nathu Singh.

3. Players retained

For IPL 2020 season, Delhi Capitals retained Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Rishabh Pant, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin were traded in while Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia were traded out.

4. Big buys from IPL auction 2020

Delhi Capitals bought West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer for a sum of Rs 7.75 crore and Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 4.80 crore. Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey was the third costliest purchase for the Delhi franchise in the auction. They even got England cricketers Jason Roy and Chris Woakes at a reasonable price.

They had already traded in big names like R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane to strengthen their side before the IPL auction.

4. Total money spent

Including the purse of Rs 27.85 crore in the auction and the money spent to retain the players, Delhi Capitals spent a total of Rs 76.00 crore.