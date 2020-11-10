IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians have got every single piece of jigsaw sorted: Dominic Cork

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai franchise is the most successful team of the T20 tournament. Ahead of the final, former England pacer Dominic Cork opened up about Mumbai’s success formula and said that the Mumbai Indians had got every single piece of the jigsaw sorted.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected’, the former cricket said, “When you look at what they have done over a period of time now, that template that they bring in, that squad is the best and I think the way that they resource players, their analytics is the best as well, the way that they do all their head-to-heads.

“I think they have got every single piece of the jigsaw sorted and when you look at their squad, they have the best squad, it’s simple. Because, say, if Trent Boult got injured, they have a left-armer to go straight in, in Mitch McClenaghan. So, every little piece of the jigsaw is good, and they have got some fantastic young players coming in - two I will name - Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar - two, that I think play for India, definitely,” added Cork.

While MI have clinched the title four times, Delhi Capitals are looking to win their first title after entering their maiden summit clash.

Talking about the Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals, Cork said, “I think they are trying to copy the blueprint of the Mumbai Indians and why wouldn’t you try and copy that because of the success it has had. It’s slightly different.

“So, this isn’t just a side that is built over two weeks, this is a progression of all-year-round advantages through fitness and physiotherapy. But I think what they are trying to do, under a coach, who has won the IPL in Ricky Ponting, is trying to put down that core of Indian young and exciting players - the captain, wicketkeeper, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant - and trying to add a little bit of flair with their overseas players.

“Look, losing Trent Boult, I think, wasn’t the best decision that happened to them because of what he’s been for Mumbai Indians. But what they added is two express pace bowlers in Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Obviously, Ravi Ashwin, with all his experience as well, they have a nice blend of experience, but also, with their youth coming through. So, they are trying to copy Mumbai,” stated Cork.

MI will take on DC in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (Nov. 10)

(With input from agencies)