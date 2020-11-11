IPL 2020 Final: Trent Boult glad to deliver in Mumbai Indians’ fifth title triumph

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals were pegged back by Boult and could only set a target of 157 in the IPL 2020 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In response, Rohit Sharma led from the front with a knock of 68 to power MI to a 5-wicket win.

Boult, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his bowling performance of 3 for 30, pegged back DC with his early strikes and was glad to have delivered despite carrying a niggle in the lead-up.

"It's been a good few months, giving the franchise a good start. With everything going on, I've been welcomed in the side. To have made it across the line, it's been worth it."

Boult, who moved from DC to MI just ahead of last year's auction, also explained that taking early wickets was his role in the team.

"Just another match, and I was clear what I had to do. Tried to take a few early wickets, swing the new ball a little bit, that's been my role in the side," Boult said.

The Kiwi pacer has had an impressive season for Mumbai Indians bowling alongside Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, with the duo claiming 25 and 27 wickets respectively.