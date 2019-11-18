Cricket
IPL 2020: Five players Chennai Super Kings might buy, auction strategy, purse available

Five players Chennai Super Kings might buy from IPL auction next month
Five players Chennai Super Kings might buy from IPL auction next month

Bengaluru, November 18: Chennai Super Kings released five players ahead of the auction on December 19 at Kolkata. But much against the rumours, they retained all the key players, making it obvious that the three-time champions under MS Dhoni will enter IPL 2020 with an experienced squad rather than a new-look one.

So, what could be their strategy on auction day on December 19. MyKhel takes a look.

1. Purse available

The 2019 runners-up have the second lowest purse going into the auction with Rs 14.6 crore. So, they will go for smart buys rather than any big quid buys. And in another way, with a settled squad, they can take easy at auction and purchase some players who will be more value add-ons than a regular contributor.

2. Slots CSK need to fill

They have a total of 5 vacant seats including two foreigners. With a purse of Rs 14.6 crore CSK and a settled unit otherwise, they might achieve the target with ease.

3. Who CSK might look out for?

They might like to have someone like Marcus Stoinis, released by RCB, in one foreigner slot and look for Pankaj Jaiswal from domestic circuit. Chris Morris could be in their radar for second foreigner slot. Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi too could find some interest from Chennai Super Kings. With the Chepauk pitch tends to be slow, they might even eye leggie Piyush Chawla, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders. The Chennai though have quality spinners already in Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir.

4. Changes in team set-up

The Chennai Super Kings have a line-up that is a model for continuity. Their core always revolved around Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and we will see that unit one more time this season in IPL 2020. Dhoni will surely captain the side and this edition could well be his last IPL as an active player.

Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 11:13 [IST]
