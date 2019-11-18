IPL 2020: Five players Mumbai Indians might buy, auction strategy, purse available

1. Purse available

The defending champions have the lowest purse going into the auction - Rs 13.05 crore. But that will suffice their needs because Mumbai Indians might be looking to add a couple of players who could serve as good back-ups.

2. Slots MI need to fill

Mumbai Indians have a total of 7 vacant seats including two foreigners. With a purse of Rs 13.05 crore at their disposal MI might want to add an opener after releasing West Indian Evin Lewis. They had also released Mayank Markande and Yuvraj Singh, so they might be eyeing a middle-order batsman and a spinner.

3. Who MI might look out for?

The Mumbai Indians will look out for an opener after releasing Lewis and Robin Uthappa could be on their radar. Uthappa was released by Kolkata Knight Riders after an underwhelming 2019 season but the Karnataka man is still a force to reckon with. Or it could be Chris Lynn too. Similarly, veteran offie Piyush Chawla, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Martin Guptill too could be come for consideration. With injuries concerns persisting over Pandya they will be eager for a cover. They could be looking at Stoinis.

4. Changes team set-up

There will not be too many shake-ups with Rohit once again leading the side. Their core is settled in Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Quintod de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Hardik and Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. They start favourites for IPL 2020.