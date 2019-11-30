Cricket
IPL 2020: Four foreign players who could trigger a bidding war in auction

IPL 2020: 4 foreign players who can make it big in auction
IPL 2020: 4 foreign players who can make it big in auction

Bengaluru, November 30: The IPL 2020 auction will be held at Kolkata on December 19 and Indian players will be the primary target of the teams because of their familiarity with the conditions. But on certain days, players from abroad can match and at times outshine local cricketers.

We have some examples in players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer etc and the upcoming auction too may see some foreign players doing well. MyKhel takes a look.

1. Mitchell Starc

The Australian fast bowler has always commanded good price whenever came up for bidding in IPL auction and this one too might not be an exception. The left-arm pacer can be effective in both end of the innings with his highly accurate Yorkers. But Starc could be a big draw and Royal Challengers Bangalore, his former IPL team, could eye him as they have released Dale Steyn.

2. Eoin Morgan

England's World Cup winning captain can be a destructive force. The left-handed Morgan can play orthodox cricketing shots and the innovative versions. He had missed the IPL 2019 because of England's preparation for the ICC World Cup 2019 and if he is in the mix then Morgan will certainly attract a big bid. Teams like Chennai Super Kings, RCB and Kings XI Punjab could be gunning for him.

3. Chris Lynn

Kolkata Knight Riders have released this hard-hitting opener from Australia after a tepid IPL 2019. But that does not diminish the value of Lynn at the top of the order. KKR might bid for him again at a slightly reduced price or teams like Mumbai Indians or Rajasthan Royals can look for a back-up opener in Lynn and in that case he can get a high price.

4. Tom Banton

The English T20 sensation has taken the world by storm in Vitality Blast and in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi. His T20 strike rate of 169 is a massive attraction for teams and the IPL franchises are certainly going to go after him if he comes up for auction.

More IPL News

Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 16:13 [IST]
