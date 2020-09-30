IPL 2020: Gayle is an integral part of KXIP whether playing or mentoring: Mayank Agarwal

Mayank has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring his maiden IPL century. The Punjab opener has sealed his spot, having scored 221 runs from three matches.

Mayank told ANI, that even though Gayle has not been a part of the team, he is a crucial part and has been mentoring him. The KXIP player told ANI, "Gayle is an integral part of KXIP whether playing or mentoring. He has been speaking to all of us, contributing in the batters' meeting and also sharing stuff which is crucial. I have had great conversations with Gayle. We first played together in RCB and just watching him play and chatting is fantastic."

Mayank further added, "Even here he told me don't have to do anything extraordinary, just keep trusting your skills and execute them. He asks me to go out and enjoy the game. Before the last game, he said you are batting great and just look to get into good batting positions. If you are striking well, make sure you continue scoring runs. These are just a few of the many good things he keeps saying. He is just not helping me, but a lot of the batsmen."

The Karnataka player, who made his debut for India against New Zealand, at the beginning of the year, said that helped him gain confidence. "Playing for the country has given me a lot of confidence and I enjoy the responsibility. I don't think it has changed the position a lot in KXIP as we have top-class cricketers here. From the word go Anil bhai (Kumble) and KL (Rahul) have been clear about what role they want each of us to play. It just makes it easier," he signed off.