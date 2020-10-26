IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya comes to the defence of Mumbai Indians bowlers

In Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 25) night, courtesy Pandya's (60 off 21 balls) blitzkrieg, Mumbai put up an imposing 195 for five, but Stokes (107 off 60) and Samson (54 off 31) made light work of the target, conjuring a match-winning unbroken 152-run second wicket stand to take Rajasthan home with 10 balls to spare.

"Sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition as well, and I feel that they really batted well. Our bowlers had not much to do; it was their skills and execution, which worked for them...they were better today in batting," Pandya said at the post-match press conference.

Credit goes to Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, says Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard

The Baroda player, who smashed seven sixes and two fours, said they had enough runs on board and gave credit to Stokes and Samson for successfully chasing down the score.

"Hitting sixes is fun, which I enjoyed. I thought we got enough runs, initially when the second strategic time-out happened we were looking more at 165-170, and obviously we got 25 runs more, which I thought was enough but credit goes to Stokes and Sanju, they really batted well," he added.

Ben Stokes century helps Rajasthan Royals overcome table-toppers Mumbai Indians

According to Pandya, luck was also on Rajasthan's side as multiple inside and outside edges flew to the boundary.

"They took their chances and I think even luck was there on their side ... actually multiple inside and outside edges went for boundaries. But having said that, they still played some outstanding shots, which I don't think our bowlers had much options to do," he said.

Despite the hammering, Mumbai sit at the top of the top of the table with 14 points while the win lifted Royals from the bottom to sixth as they kept their play-off chances alive.

MI next play Royal Challengerss Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 28).

Royals have a four-day break before taking on Kings XI Punjab at the same venue on Friday (October 30).