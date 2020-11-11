IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya dedicates Mumbai Indians' fifth title to son Agastya

After finishing the season on top of the league table, Mumbai once again defeated the Capitals, who were playing in their maiden Indian Premier League final, with eight balls to spare.

Following their win, Mumbai all-rounder Hardik Pandya dedicated the trophy to his three-month old son Agastya.

Hardik posted a picture on Twitter where he can be seen hugging the IPL trophy. The India all rounder wrote, “This one’s for you, Agastya Love this team!@mipaltan #Believe #MIChampion5.”

Pandya did not contribute with the ball as he had some niggle and skipper Rohit Sharma had said that the all rounder was not comfortable bowling. But Pandya played a clinical role with the bat, throughout the season, playing an important role in Mumbai’s journey to their fifth IPL crown.

This is title number 5 for the Rohit Sharma-led side. The defending champions had earlier won the T20 tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals, who had entered their maiden Indian Premier League final, will continue their wait for a maiden trophy after falling to the defending champions in the summit clash in Dubai.