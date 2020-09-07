IPL 2020: Harry Kane lauds Kohli’s skills; the RCB skipper responds

Everything the Indian skipper does comes under the radar and his actions are always followed with microscope, both by fans, critics and the media. But this time Kohli grabbed the footballer’s attention not due to his cricketing but his footballing skills!

IPL 2020 Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming, Updated squads

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper is currently with the team in UAE, training for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli shared a few snapshots of the team’s training session on his social media account.

Nothing like a game of football with the boys for an adrenaline boost! 😎⚽️ #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers https://t.co/J1S7gBdL7B — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2020

In one of the images the dashing skipper can be seen playing football. This caught the attention of the Tottenham Hotspurs striker, who applauded Kohli’s skills and commented on the photograph. Kane wrote, “Nice technique right there.”

Kohli replied to the footballer’s praise and wrote, “@harrykane haha thanks mate. Coming from a technically gifted player like yourself, I know it’s legit observation.”

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli used break to become an even better athlete, says Basu Shanker

Kohli and his boys are currently gearing up for the 13th edition of the IPL, which is set to kick off on September 19th. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will being their campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on September 21.

The Kohli-led franchise will hope to lay hands on the elusive IPL trophy. Kohli and the Indian cricketers will return to action after the longest break in their career and their fitness and performance will be under the scanner.

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming

In a recent interview, Basu Shankar, the man responsible for the fitness transformation of the Indian national side, said that Kohli has returned from the break as an even fitter athlete after working on “specific physical pointers” that needed attention.