IPL 2020: I've been the no.1 cheerleader of Shubman Gill, since the last 18 months, says Scott Styris

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Game Plan, Styris also highlighted that Dinesh Karthik-led KKR are in his top four at the end of the league stage.

When asked if IPL 2020 could be a breakout year for the talented batsman from Punjab, Styris said: "I've been the no.1 cheerleader, since the last 18 months. Since Shubman Gill has been around I can say I'm at the top of that Fanboy list and I think Gill is a fabulous cricketer. I think he's a terrific, talented batsman.

"The big difference though was with some of the other young players around, like Prithvi Shaw or Devdutt Padikkal, these young superstar talents is that they're allowed to sort of grow into their role. Shubman Gill, now with the loss of Robin and Gautam Gambhir at KKR, he's now a leader, the focal point of that batting unit, he is best batsman of KKR. So, there's a lot more responsibility on Gill that you don't see with a lot of those other youngsters and that may be the only thing that holds him down. Just looked great and he has played great, but he has got the extra responsibility that some of those other players don't."

When asked about KKR's journey in the tournament, the cricketer-turned-commentator claimed he sees coach Brendon McCullum's side sitting at the third place by end of the league stage for they have quality players in their ranks.

Styris added further: "They are. I mentioned that Mumbai and Delhi at their own bubble at the top. I've got KKR sitting there in 3rd place. I think they're quite thin line and the thinness comes from the batting unit. There's so much talent with the bowling we still looking forward to seeing Shivam Mavi and Nagarkoti bowling together from what two seasons ago when India won the under 19 World Cup. There is Ferguson, Cummins and Andre Russell, a pace bowling which can take care of anybody. But they never seem to get everybody on the park, and they get a couple of injuries. I worry about the bench strength. They've got a great coach Brendon McCullum, coming off with a title with TKR at CPL with some of those players as well. So, there's a lot to like about this team. I've got them at my third spot there currently."