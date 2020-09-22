IPL 2020: It's Rajasthan Royals again as MS Dhoni gets upset with umpire reversing his dismissal decision

It was in the 18th over of the Royals' innings when umpire C Shamshuddin ruled Tom Curran out caught behind off Deepak Chahar's bowling. It was a horrible decision and Curran couldn't refer after Rahul Tewatia wasted the only DRS. However, after consultation with square leg umpire Vineet Kulkarni, Shamshuddin understanding his error in the judgement referred it to the TV umpire.

The replays showed that neither Curran edged the ball no did Dhoni catch it cleanly as it bounced before entering his gloves. The decision was overturned but the veteran skipper looked very unhappy and was seen giving Shamshuddin a piece of his mind as he went for a referral after giving a decision.

During the conversation, Dhoni was seen telling the umpire that he could have referred to the third umpire in the first place instead of raising his finger.

Incidentally, in Jaipur last year, Dhoni had lost his cool with domestic umpire Ulhas Gandhe for a waist-high full toss which wasn't adjudged no ball. In fact, Dhoni violated players' code of conduct by entering the ground and angrily charging at the umpire.

While his anger was a lot toned down during this incident but whether domestic match referee VN Kutty takes a note of his conduct is there to be seen. It could either be umpires' report or match referee can himself take note if he deems necessary.