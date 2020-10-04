IPL 2020: It was a bit difficult, proud we pulled it through: Delhi Capitals’ seamer Nortje

After Delhi posted a massive total of 228 at the high-scoring Sharjah ground, the Delhi bowlers, led by Anrich Nortje, restricted the Kolkata batsmen, picking up regular wickets, to notch up their third win of the season and climb to the top of the table.

Nortje led from the front, picking up three wickets for 33 as they halted the Knight's charge.

"Myself and KG (Kagiso Rabada) tried to get a few to go through. We did it at the start. It got a little bit tough in the end, the ball was coming on nicely," he said after Delhi's win.

"It was a bit difficult, proud that the guys pulled it through. We had different plans - try and change it up, not go with the same thing over and over again. Could have gone for a six, but luckily we got him (Morgan) out. Some balls gripped, that one gripped and we got the wicket."

The Delhi seamer further added that he and Rabada feed off each other's ideas. "It's great bowling with him (Rabada), really enjoying the time we spend together. Trying to feed off each other, trying to find out what he thinks, what he does and it's nice to be in the same team with him".

Sharjah has already proved that any score can be chased down as the last few overs can go for maximum runs. The 26-year-old said they worked on their death bowling skills ahead of the match in Sharjah. "We worked on our yorkers, we can still improve a little bit, but we were hitting them in the nets. We tried to touch on all the skills.

"We worked on the slower ball, we worked on the good length and then obviously on the yorkers. It was about the skills at the end and just to try and out-skill the opponents," signed off Nortje.