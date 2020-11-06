IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB: Jason Holder impresses with a three-for; rattles RCB batting line-up in Eliminator

Jason Holder returned with impressive figures of 3/25 from his quota of 4 overs and bagged crucial wickets for his team to emerge as the pick of the bowlers for SRH. The right-arm pacer first removed the big fish in Virat Kohli for 6 in his first over itself and gave RCB a massive setback in the powerplay.

Later, the Windies Test skipper dismissed RCB's second opener Devdutt Padikkal (1) in his next over and pushed the opposition on the backfoot in the knockout game. Padikkal mistimed Holder and gave an easy catch to Priyam Garg at mid-wicket. The Caribbean bowler - who came into the SRH side as a replacement to Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh - made most of the opportunities the team management gave him.

SRH captain Warner once again introduced Holder in the 16th over for his second spell and the pacer made an immediate impact by dismissing Shivam Dube for 8.

Holder has been one of the best death overs bowler in the tournament. He's picked up nine wickets in the between 16th and 20th overs and kept the pressure on the opposition.

Talking about his performance in the game and the tournament overall, Holder said: "It's been good so far, just happy to be performing for the team. To be doing well under pressure is really heartening, especially when you have come in as a replacement. A long way to go for me personally, my game is on the mend, but I'm still young, working on my skills in the last couple of years, I can still execute my skills in the coming days. I am confident about my batting and feel I'm capable of executing when the opportunity arrives. My game is in a good space. (On pitch helping the bowlers) It did a bit upfront, it did nibble and stop onto the batsmen at times."