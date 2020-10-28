IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah set to join the 100-club

The MI bowling spearhead is just one wicket away from completing 100 wickets in IPL history and if he does it against RCB on Wednesday, Bumrah will become the 16th bowler to join the the 100-club.

The 26-year-old has so far taken 99 wickets from 88 matches with best figures of 4-20, which he registered at the same venue against Rajasthan Royals this seasom.

Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 170 scalps from 122 matches.

With the Sri Lankan not in the fray this time, Bumrah has been the leader of the Mumbai Indians attack and has formed a deadly combination with New Zealand's left-arm quick Trent Boult.

With 17 scalps from 11 matches, the Ahmedabad-born player is currently fifth in the leading wicket-takers this season, which is topped by Delhi Daredevils speedster Kagiso Rabada.

IPL 2020 LEADING WICKET-TAKERS

MI stand-in-skipper Keiron Pollard had waxed eloquent about Bumrah, calling him the leader of the attack.

"Bumrah is a world-class cricketer. He has been No.1 in a couple of formats for a long time. He has learned and has gone leaps and bounds for us at Mumbai Indians in a run of while and so. A couple of years ago, we had a fit and fair Lasith Malinga and Bumrah has taken over that mantle now," Pollard said.

In their previous IPL match MI failed to defend an imposing target of 169 against Royals.

However, Bumrah feels there is no reason to change anything drastically for the RCB match.

"When somebody has a good day, you've to give a lot of appreciation to the other team. Overall there's nothing that we've to change drastically. It was just one day when the opposition played better," Bumrah said.

Both MI and RCB have 14 points each and whoever wins is more or less assured of a play-off berth

When the two sides met in IPL 2020, the match had gone to the Super Over with RCB emerging triumphant.

A cracker of a contest is in the offing as the two table toppers meet in Abu Dhabi.