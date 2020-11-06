IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult make life easy for Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma

Boult took 2 for 9 and Bumrah bagged 4 for 11 as the Capitals were restricted to 143 for 8 after Mumbai posted 200 for 5. MI skipper Rohit Sharma was lavish in the praise of the duo.

"When you have bowlers like Bumrah, it makes your life easy. Bumrah and Boult are in top form. When they play for different countries and franchises, they have different plans. Hats off to them for buying into our plans and executing them so well," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

The slight jarring note came when Boult had to leave the field with a groin injury in the 14th over of Capitals' chase. Rohit allayed the concerns and said he was confident of seeing Boult back in the park for the title clash.

"I have not seen Trent yet but he looks okay. It is a big game coming up but we just wanted him to be okay for the next game. He looks okay. I am sure he will be on the park on the 10th," said Rohit.

Rohit was elated at how Mumbai Indians negated all odds like batting first and dew factor in the second innings to score a big win.

"I guess this was our best performance so far. The way we came out with the intent, the way De Kock and Surya batted after we lost a wicket in the second over, the way we closed out, and then the clinical bowling. We never had any target in mind because we are a different team. We wanted to play as it comes," he said.

"Losing my wicket in the second over...but then De Kock and Surya turned the momentum towards us. In T20 we always talk about momentum. We never want the momentum to shift towards the opposition. Ishan Kishan has been in great form so we wanted him to be positive. So, the message was clear to him in the timeout. Please don't be afraid to put the pressure back and back your instinct. Having such a versatile squad it gives me the luxury to change the batting order and rotate the bowlers," said Rohit.