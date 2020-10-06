IPL 2020: Kartik Tyagi has a run-up like Brett Lee and delivers like Ishant Sharma, says Ben Stokes

Against Mumbai Indians, Royals handed debut cap to young India U-19 cricketer Kartik Tyagi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday (October 6).

While watching his franchise compete in their fifth contest of the tournament, the New Zealand-born cricketer praised debutant Kartik Tyagi's run-up and style of release.

IPL 2020: Tyagi dismisses Quinton de Kock in his debut match

Stokes took to his Twitter handle and said that the Uttar Pradesh speedster has a run-up like former Australia pacer Brett Lee and delivers like India seamer Ishant Sharma.

Interestingly, Kartik idolises Aussie pace great Brett Lee. The youngster had a dream start as he picked up the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the first over of his maiden spell in the IPL 2020. He surprised the South African with a bouncer and De Kock top-edged the ball to be caught by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

He finished his quota of four overs with decent figures of 1/36 against a star-studded Mumbai Indians' batting line-up. The left-arm pacer was included in the Royals' playing eleven as young Riyan Parag was benched by captain Steve Smith.

The 19-year-old cricketer from UP returned with 11 wickets including a game-changing 4/24 against Australia in the quarterfinal of the U-19 World Cup 2020. The talented pacer was picked for Rs 1.30 crore by Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2020 Auction last year.

Hailing from a financially weaker background, Tyagi developed the strength for pace by carrying sacks of produce from his father's farm in Hapur. The talented teenager fought against all odds to achieve a decent pace. He bowls at 140 clicks an hour and is known for the pace.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. While Mumbai remain unchanged from the last match, Royals have made three changes to their eleven with young Indian duo Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karthik Tyagi coming in along with pacer Ankit Rajpoot.