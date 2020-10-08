IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran smashes season's fastest fifty; Check out all time fastest list

The West Indies batsman came into bat at the fall of the second wicket and struck a 17-ball 50 to become the fastest fifty scorer of the ongoing season in UAE. He overtook Sanju Samson's effort of fifty from 19 balls to achieve the feat for season, but the record for fastest fifty scored in the IPL since it's inception is held by KIXP skipper KL Rahul, who scored a 14-ball fifty in 2018.

Chasing a mammoth 202, KXIP were reduced to 31 for 2 when Pooran made his way into the middle and the left-hander struck 6 sixes and 3 fours to cross the make the list of fastest fifties in IPL.

He struck on one 6 off T Natarajan in the sixth over, then struck Abhishek Sharma for two maximums in the seventh over before taking Abdul Samad to the cleaners as he hit the leg-spinner for 4 sixes and a boundary to complete his fifty off 17 balls.

Pooran's blistering knock ended in the 15th over when he was caught at point off Rashid Khan's bowling. He is now the ninth fastest fifty scorer in the IPL, here is a look at the top 10:

1. KL Rahul (KXIP) - 14 balls against Delhi Capitals in 2018

2. Yusuf Pathan (KKR) - 15 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014

3. Sunil Narine (KKR) - 15 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 2017

4. Suresh Raina (CSK) - 16 balls against Kings XI Punjab in 2014

5. Chris Gayle (RCB) - 17 balls against Pune Warriors India in 2013

6. Hardik Pandya (MI) - 17 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019

7. Adam Gillchrist (DC) - 17 balls against Delhi Daredevils in 2009

8. Chris Morris (DC) - 17 balls against Gujarat Lions in 2016

9. Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) - 17 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020

10. Ishan Kishan (MI) - 17 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018