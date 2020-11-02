IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab disappointed not to qualify for play-offs, says KL Rahul

After securing just one win in the first seven matches, KXIP went on a five match winning run, which was ended by Rajasthan Royals on Friday (October 30). However, a victory over Chennai Super Kings would have sent them to the top four, but that wasn't the case as they suffered a nine-wicket loss to MS Dhoni's side on Sunday (November 1).

Deepak Hooda's late knock took them to 153, but Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively to help CSK chase down the target at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020: We couldn’t soak in the pressure: Skipper KL Rahul after KXIP lost out on a playoff berth

The result knocked KXIP out of the playoff race and Rahul-led side had to settle for a sixth place finish with 12 points from 14 matches. While Rahul was dissapointed with the result, the KXIP skipper was full of praise for the youngsters in the side.

"Every youngster has been putting in a lot of work, they have been working with the coaches, youngsters have played games against high-quality opposition, they have handled the pressure really well, we will keep an eye on the boys and we will try to work for them, there is a lot for them to grow," said Rahul during the post-match press conference.

Rahul also said that he was disappointed that KXIP were out of the play-off race, but added there were lot for the team to be proub about this season and promised to come back stronger next season.

"It does hurt, we did really well to give us a chance to qualify for the playoffs, there is a lot for us to be proud of this season, it would have been great if we had got one more victory to qualify for the playoffs, this will hurt for a little while, we need to take the learnings and come back stronger next season," he added.