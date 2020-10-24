IPL 2020: KKR vs DC: Match updates: Varun, Narine, Rana shine as Kolkata win big

Bengaluru, October 24: The Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will go face to face on Saturday (October 24) in an IPL 2020 match. Both the teams will be eager to score a win but with a different purpose in mind.

Delhi Capitals need a win and it can put them in the IPL 2020 play-offs for sure. They now have 14 points, and a win will swell their pointst tally to 16, good enough to seal a play-off berth.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders require a win to stay relevant in the race to the play-offs. They will not be out of contention even if they lose today, but advancing to the play-offs will be that much more tough for them, shackling them in the head-spinning mathematical calculations. They have 10 points from as many games.

So, who will achieve their aim? Follow MyKhel's Live match updates here.

KKR beat DC by 59 runs. DC lose their 8th. Rabda gives a skier to Tripathi at long on off Cummins. 132/8 This first five-wicket haul in the IPL 2020 and KKR's first five-wicket haul after 2012. Narine was the last bowler for KKR to pick up 5 wickets. Varun Chakravarthy has 5 wickets for 12 runs. DC are 112/7. Axar Patel last man to go. Stoinis too departs. DC are disheveled here. As of now Varun's figures are 2.1-0-10-4. Just incredible. Both KKR spinners on the day bowled much better than their DC counterparts. Narine/Varun outbowled Ashwin and Axar. Shreyas goes in the very next ball for 47. DC are 95/5. Varun gets two off two. Hetmyer too goes as the mounting pressure of asking rate gets to him. He made 10 and holed out to Tripathi off Varun. DC: 95/4 Hetmyer is the new man in. Can he do something different? Pant departs, a slog sweep ending off Varun ending in the hands of Gill in the deep. DC 76/3 Asking rate is gradually snaking over 13. DC need some big overs here. 64 for 2 after 10 overs. After Power Play KKR were 36/2 Ferguson into attack. KKR have four fast bowlers who can bowl in the late 140 kmph -- Cummins, Ferguson, Prasidh and Kamlesh. The asking rate is now over 11. First six off DC innings. Pant pulls Prasidh over square leg. Dhawan was knocked over by Cummins for 6. DC are 13/2. Rahane out in the first ball for 0. Cummins takes wicket. DC: 0/1 Dhawan and Rahane are opening for DC. Cummins will handle first over for KKR. DC have a big task at hands. Morgan out off the last ball. 194/6. Some innings. Rana out for 81, holed out to Tushar off Stoinis. KKR 194/5 Narine and Rana made 115 runs in 56 balls. Narine goes for 64. KKR 157/4. Rabada gets the wicket 150 up for KKR in 16 overs. 50 for Narine too, off 24 balls. It is Rana's 2nd 50 in IPL 2020 50 for Nitish Rana, with an edged for off Nortje. Nortje returns. Rightly so. Ashwin concedes 17 runs in his second over. His figures now stand at 2-0-30-0. Incredible. 100 up for KKR in 11.5 overs. Rana hammers Ashwin for a four. Ashwin is not making an impact. Narine and Rana have completed 50-run alliance for the 4th wicket. KKR: 75 for 3 after 10 overs. 18 runs off that over by Tushar Deshpande. That's a wonderful hit by Nitish Rana, swivelled and pulled Tushar for 6 First 6 of the match, Narine hit off Ashwin. KKR 50 too. Karthik's travails continues, edges Rabada to Pant behind the wicket for 3. KKR: 42/3 Tripathi had no chance against that 148 kmph yorker by Nortje. Bowled for 13. Gill will have to show some responsibility. Gill's loose, weak drive ends in the hands of Axar Patel. Horror run for Gill continues, out for 9. KKR: 11/1. Nortje strikes. Nortje into attack. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana are opening for KKR and Tushar Deshpande with the first over for DC. Dropping Shaw is a bit hard move even considering he score hardly anything in the last 4 matches, including two ducks. Delhi Capitals won toss and they are bowling. KKR too will keep an eye on the health status of all-rounder Andre Russell. Russell had missed the match against RCB and Tom Banton had replaced him. Delhi will keep an eye on the fitness of pacer Anrich Nortje, who missed the match against Kings XI with a niggle. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the IPL 2020 match between DC and KKR. It will be an explosive one. Keep an eye. Toss is at 3 PM IST.