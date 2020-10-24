Cricket
IPL 2020: KKR vs DC: Match updates: Varun, Narine, Rana shine as Kolkata win big

Bengaluru, October 24: The Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will go face to face on Saturday (October 24) in an IPL 2020 match. Both the teams will be eager to score a win but with a different purpose in mind.

Delhi Capitals need a win and it can put them in the IPL 2020 play-offs for sure. They now have 14 points, and a win will swell their pointst tally to 16, good enough to seal a play-off berth.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders require a win to stay relevant in the race to the play-offs. They will not be out of contention even if they lose today, but advancing to the play-offs will be that much more tough for them, shackling them in the head-spinning mathematical calculations. They have 10 points from as many games.

So, who will achieve their aim? Follow MyKhel's Live match updates here.

Auto Refresh Feeds
07:10 pm

KKR beat DC by 59 runs.

07:03 pm

DC lose their 8th. Rabda gives a skier to Tripathi at long on off Cummins. 132/8

06:53 pm

This first five-wicket haul in the IPL 2020 and KKR's first five-wicket haul after 2012. Narine was the last bowler for KKR to pick up 5 wickets.

06:51 pm

Varun Chakravarthy has 5 wickets for 12 runs. DC are 112/7. Axar Patel last man to go.

06:46 pm

Stoinis too departs. DC are disheveled here. As of now Varun's figures are 2.1-0-10-4. Just incredible.

06:42 pm

Both KKR spinners on the day bowled much better than their DC counterparts. Narine/Varun outbowled Ashwin and Axar.

06:37 pm

Shreyas goes in the very next ball for 47. DC are 95/5. Varun gets two off two.

06:36 pm

Hetmyer too goes as the mounting pressure of asking rate gets to him. He made 10 and holed out to Tripathi off Varun. DC: 95/4

06:31 pm

Hetmyer is the new man in. Can he do something different?

06:27 pm

Pant departs, a slog sweep ending off Varun ending in the hands of Gill in the deep. DC 76/3

06:23 pm

Asking rate is gradually snaking over 13. DC need some big overs here.

06:19 pm

64 for 2 after 10 overs.

06:02 pm

After Power Play KKR were 36/2

06:02 pm

Ferguson into attack. KKR have four fast bowlers who can bowl in the late 140 kmph -- Cummins, Ferguson, Prasidh and Kamlesh.

05:58 pm

The asking rate is now over 11.

05:50 pm

First six off DC innings. Pant pulls Prasidh over square leg.

05:45 pm

Dhawan was knocked over by Cummins for 6. DC are 13/2.

05:28 pm

Rahane out in the first ball for 0. Cummins takes wicket. DC: 0/1

05:27 pm

Dhawan and Rahane are opening for DC. Cummins will handle first over for KKR.

05:15 pm

DC have a big task at hands.

05:13 pm

Morgan out off the last ball. 194/6. Some innings.

05:13 pm

Rana out for 81, holed out to Tushar off Stoinis. KKR 194/5

04:59 pm

Narine and Rana made 115 runs in 56 balls.

04:58 pm

Narine goes for 64. KKR 157/4. Rabada gets the wicket

04:50 pm

150 up for KKR in 16 overs.

04:43 pm

50 for Narine too, off 24 balls.

04:39 pm

It is Rana's 2nd 50 in IPL 2020

04:36 pm

50 for Nitish Rana, with an edged for off Nortje.

04:32 pm

Nortje returns. Rightly so.

04:31 pm

Ashwin concedes 17 runs in his second over. His figures now stand at 2-0-30-0. Incredible.

04:30 pm

100 up for KKR in 11.5 overs. Rana hammers Ashwin for a four.

04:30 pm

Ashwin is not making an impact. Narine and Rana have completed 50-run alliance for the 4th wicket.

04:22 pm

KKR: 75 for 3 after 10 overs. 18 runs off that over by Tushar Deshpande.

04:21 pm

That's a wonderful hit by Nitish Rana, swivelled and pulled Tushar for 6

04:14 pm

First 6 of the match, Narine hit off Ashwin. KKR 50 too.

04:09 pm

Karthik's travails continues, edges Rabada to Pant behind the wicket for 3. KKR: 42/3

04:00 pm

Tripathi had no chance against that 148 kmph yorker by Nortje. Bowled for 13.

03:45 pm

Gill will have to show some responsibility.

03:39 pm

Gill's loose, weak drive ends in the hands of Axar Patel. Horror run for Gill continues, out for 9. KKR: 11/1. Nortje strikes.

03:36 pm

Nortje into attack.

03:35 pm

Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana are opening for KKR and Tushar Deshpande with the first over for DC.

03:21 pm

Dropping Shaw is a bit hard move even considering he score hardly anything in the last 4 matches, including two ducks.

03:03 pm

Delhi Capitals won toss and they are bowling.

02:26 pm

KKR too will keep an eye on the health status of all-rounder Andre Russell. Russell had missed the match against RCB and Tom Banton had replaced him.

02:25 pm

Delhi will keep an eye on the fitness of pacer Anrich Nortje, who missed the match against Kings XI with a niggle.

01:04 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the IPL 2020 match between DC and KKR. It will be an explosive one. Keep an eye. Toss is at 3 PM IST.

