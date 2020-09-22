IPL 2020: KKR vs MI: Gill, Narine to open Kolkata Knight Riders’ innings?

The Dinesh Karthik-led team will play their first match of the season against the four time champions and speaking ahead of their opener, skipper Karthik was of the opinion that it was good that they were meeting the Rohit Sharma-led team so early in the tournament.

Speaking during a virtual press conference the Kolkata skipper said, “They (Mumbai Indians) have a team of world-class players, they are a strong line-up and the amount of IPL titles they have shows that.

“It’s good that we are playing Mumbai early in the tournament, every year is a different year, I am sure it will be a great game tomorrow,” added the Kolkata skipper.

Meanwhile, talking about the opening combination of the KKR team this season, skipper Karthik hinted that the Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine might open for the Knights.

“Shubman is a gun, he is a quality player, I am sure he will exceed all expectations, it’s good to have him. Gill and Narine make a good opening combination,” Karthik said on the eve of their match.

The wicket-keeper-batsman opened up about the bowlers of the squad this season. “We have had conversations about the speed that the spinners need to bowl in here. We have spoken about it, every franchise must be talking about the speed and length spinners need to bowl in the UAE.

“All Indian pacers are shaping well, it will be hard to decide as to who will start the tournament. They have come around nicely, we are in a good shape. It’s important we as KKR choose the right eleven,” added the skipper.

Meanwhile, England skipper Eoin Morgan, who has joined the KKR team this season, opened up about donning finisher’s hat in the Knight’s set up. “I think with the squad we have, it gives us a lot of options in both batting and bowling. I think within the squad we have a number of versatile cricketers.

“I know Andre Russell has played the role of a finisher for KKR, hopefully, if I do get the role of a finisher, I will do that,” Morgan said on Tuesday.

The Knights, who have a poor head-to-head record against the Mumbai Indians, will look to get their campaign off to a winning start. The two sides have faced each other 25 times and MI have outplayed them on 19 occasions. Moreover, after their opening night defeat, Rohit Sharma and co. will look to bounce back with a win.

(Source: With inputs from Agencies)