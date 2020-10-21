IPL 2020: KKR vs RCB, Match 39 Updates: Kolkata, Bangalore look to continue winning ways

Abu Dhabi, October 21: Kolkata Knight Riders will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 21).

After having played nine matches each this season, RCB sit in the third spot in the points table with six wins, while KKR have secured five wins and are currently on the fourth spot in the standings.

Both teams come into Wednesday's match on the back of wins. RCB are fresh of their seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals , which was sealed and delivered by AB de Villiers, who hammered an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls.

KKR, meanwhile, overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Super Over-finish. After Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan guided them to 163/5, Lockie Ferguson starred with the ball, helping KKR gain two points.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, it was RCB who emerged victorious thanks to ABD's unbeaten 33-ball 73. So, KKR will be out to avenge their loss and register their sixth win of the season. However, both teams will look to continue their winning ways as they look to seal a play-off spot in IPL 2020.

Here mykhel brings the updates of Match 39 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Auto Refresh Feeds RCB opted for three spinners in their last match, but two of them didn't complete their quota of four overs. However, they may still stick to the winning combination. The team news will soon be revealed as we are under an hour away from toss in Abu Dhabi. KKR may look to bring in Sunil Narine, who is back available and they may opt to bench an under-performing all-rounder Andre Russell to accommodate that extra spinner. After Abu Dhabi wicket played out slow in the last match, which witnessed a low-scoring affair, it will be tempting for KKR and RCB to use an extra spinner. But they will also be looking to add batting depth in case their top orders fail. KKR unlocked the fast and furious Lockie Ferguson in their Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Will the Kiwi paceman trouble Virat Kohli's band? A play-off spot firmly in our sights!



Let's go boys! 💪🏻#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/VtV5KvYRDG — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 21, 2020 The last time these two sides met, AB de Villiers was the lone performer in Sharjah as RCB beat KKR. Will it be ABD's night once again on a slow wicket in Abu Dhabi? Just a batsman who has struck 2️⃣1️⃣ fours & 1️⃣9️⃣ sixes with a strike rate of 1️⃣9️⃣0️⃣ in the #Dream11IPL 2020, warming up. 😎💥 @ABdeVilliers17#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/mTnUMxep3k — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 20, 2020 Welcome to mykhel's match updates of IPL 2020 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.