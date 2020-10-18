Cricket
IPL 2020: KKR vs SRH: Pitch holding up a bit: Vijay Shankar

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad all rounder Vijay Shankar led the bowling attack, finishing with figures of 1/20 from his four overs spell against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 35 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

Though the SRH bowlers kept the Knight Riders in check, KKR captain Eoin Morgan, along with former captain Dinesh Karthik gave the Knight Riders the important partnership as they put on 58 runs off 30 balls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

While Morgan added 34 off 23, Karthik played a quickfire knock, scoring 29 off 14. The duo took the Knight Riders to 163/5.

Speaking during the innings break, Shankar said he was happy with his effort.

"I'm happy, this is the first time I have bowled four overs in an IPL match," said a content Shankar.

The all rounder further added that the wicket is holding up and variations can work well. "I think if we bowl into the wicket, it's holding a bit, so if we bowl into the pitch, it'll be difficult to hit," he stated.

Shankar believes SRH have the firepower to chase the target down. "One side is slightly shorter than the other side, if we bat deep, we will be able to chase the total down," he signed off.

Sunrisers got off to a strong start in their chase as Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson got the innings off to a strong start.

Story first published: Sunday, October 18, 2020, 18:18 [IST]
