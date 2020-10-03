IPL 2020: KL Rahul is a natural leader, says Mohammad Shami

Though bowlers have not had it so good in the tournament so far, Shami has been an exception with eight wickets from four matches with a best figures of three for 15 and an impressive economy rate of 7.86 runs per over.

The current purple cap holder in IPL 2020 was all praise for skipper Rahul and coach Anil Kumble for his success.

IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami takes Purple Cap

"I've played with KL (Rahul) and have worked with Anil (Kumble) sir for a long time. And I believe that it gets easier for a captain to manage a player if you've that understanding from a long time.

"And there are many players who've known each other in the squad. You just've to tell them once and they understand what they're trying it. This has helped us perform well as a unit and one person has to come out as a leader and Rahul is the perfect man for it. He's our keeper also which allows him to have a clear view of everyone," Shami said in the Amstrad InsideSport Face 2 Face Cricket Series.

The 30-year-old also spoke about the lead role current Indian skipper Virat Kohli is taking in moulding the next generation of fast bowlers.

"I believe as a unit you need to trust one another. I think in international cricket, fast bowlers would definitely perform well when they've the backing from the captain and Virat (Kohli) is one such personality. Virat loves to take on a challenge. He is clear with what he wants and he gives us the freedom to play to our strength and backs us with our decisions as well which has helped us perform better."

Shami also had a word of caution for the aspiring young fast bowlers, "One should figure the kind of bowler you're and then chose your idol. It's important because if you aren't a very fast bowler and you end up choosing the fastest in the world it's only going to hamper your growth.

(Source: SPORTSCOMM)