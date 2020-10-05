IPL 2020: KL Rahul reclaims Orange Cap from teammate Mayank Agarwal; Chahal retains Purple Cap

Rahul scored 63 runs off 52 balls to take a lead in the Orange Cap race, while his teammate Agarwal was also overtaken by Faf du Plessis, who scored an unbeaten 82 as CSK defeated Kings XI by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rahul has scored 302 runs - including one hundred and two half-centuries - in five matches so far and leads the chart for the leading run scorers. He is followed by Du Plessis who has 282 runs to his name from five games.

Third in the list is Agarwal who has scored 272 runs so far in five games, while Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (176 runs in five games) and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner (175 runs in five games) take the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Here are the top five batsmen in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list:

1. KL Rahul (KXIP) - 302 runs (average 75.50)

2. Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 282 runs (average 94.00)

3. Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) - 272 runs (average 54.40)

4. Rohit Sharma (MI) - 176 runs (average 35.20)

5. David Warner (SRH) - 175 runs (average 35.00)

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal retained the Purple Cap lead following the conclusion of the 18th match of the IPL 2020, in which KXIP pacer Mohammad Shami missed out an opportunity to go top of the list.

Chahal leads the wicket-takers list with eight wickets from four games. Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians too have scalped eight wickets so far but due to a better economy rate, the Indian leg spinner is at the top of the list.

While Chahal, Boult and Rabada make the top three, they are followed by KXIP's Shami (8 wickets in five matches) and MI's James Pattinson (7 wickets in five matches).

Here are the top five bowlers in the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list:

1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) - 8 wickets (7.18 economy rate)

2. Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 8 wickets (7.87 economy rate)

3. Trent Boult (MI) - 8 wickets (8.12 economy rate)

4. Mohammad Shami (KXIP) - 8 wickets (8.19 economy rate)

5. James Pattinson (MI) - 7 wickets (8.00 economy rate)