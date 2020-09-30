IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders fans brutally troll Sunil Narine

Jaydev Unadkat removed Narine for just 15 off 14 during the Royals match and this made the fans slam the opener.

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik's captaincy questioned by fans

In the first match of the season, the KKR all-rounder had scored just 9 of 10 against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The Knight Riders lost their opening game.

Their second game of the season was against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which KKR won by 7 wickets. But Narine once again failed with the bat as he went for a duck.

Here's how netizens reacted after Narine fell for 15 on Wednesday:

Narine vs.

RCB other teams

in IPL https://t.co/Cs8TFHmTkJ — 438/9 (@Ursrainafan48) September 30, 2020

#staraikelungal

Bringing Tom banton instead of Sunil Narine in top of the order because KKR has quality spinners as well as Good Fast bowlers in this year , What do you about this experts??

From - Tenkasi — Steyn saravanan7899 (@Steynsaravanan8) September 30, 2020

Sunil Narine last Nine IPL scores



6, 2, 18, 25, 11, 0*, 9, 0 15#IPL2020 — #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 (@SONYSIX_SCORE) September 30, 2020

Why can't kkr give chance for rahul tripathi as opener..instead of kuldeep... pushing Sunil narine to number 7..since he is not performing well as opener..#staraikelungal — HariHaran (@HariHaran3503) September 30, 2020

@KKRiders y can’t you take Tom Banton instead of Sunil narine in playing 11, still u have 6 bowling options.. — Aravind7 (@Aravi071) September 30, 2020

Sunil Narine every time for First Batting & First Balling whenever inning starts #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/loISpzamzx — Insta - imzichu (@JibranZichu) September 30, 2020

#RRvKKR Whenever sunil Narine is under pressure for his performances he starts chucking. Bowling with clear bend of more than 15 degrees in his arm today. Should be banned permanently. @SGanguly99 — Ash (@Ayadav1808) September 30, 2020