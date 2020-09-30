Cricket
IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders fans brutally troll Sunil Narine

By

Bengaluru, Sept. 30: The Kolkata Knight Riders are playing their third match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season against the Rajasthan Royals, and once again KKR opener Sunil Narine has failed with the bat.

Jaydev Unadkat removed Narine for just 15 off 14 during the Royals match and this made the fans slam the opener.

In the first match of the season, the KKR all-rounder had scored just 9 of 10 against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The Knight Riders lost their opening game.

Their second game of the season was against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which KKR won by 7 wickets. But Narine once again failed with the bat as he went for a duck.

Here's how netizens reacted after Narine fell for 15 on Wednesday:

Story first published: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 23:19 [IST]
