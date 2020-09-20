IPL 2020: KXIP vs DC: Chris Gayle breaks into impromptu dance

Bengaluru, Sept. 20: Chris Gayle is not in the playing XI for the Kings XI Punjab’s opening game against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Sunday. But the 'Universe Boss’ was in good spirits ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Gayle is a part of the Punjab team for a third successive season. Ahead of their first match, Gayle decided to entertain his fans with his dance move. Though the Gayle storm will not be witnessed in Dubai in their first match, the fans surely enjoyed his moves on social media.
The fans had a gala time as the explosive opening batsman was seen breaking into an impromptu dance to a popular Bhojpuri song. The Caribbean cricketer was the centre of attention as always as he entertained everyone in the team bus with his unique dance moves.
Others on matchday: 😨 #WakhraSquad: ⬇️🤭#SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL #DCvKXIP @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/mzDyEOuvh9— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 20, 2020
Gayle was not named in the playing XI and the Punjab fans will hope to see their favourite cricketer back on the field soon. The Kings XI Punjab have never won the glitzy IPL trophy and will be hoping to lay their hands on their maiden trophy.
The Kings XI Punjab will be playing against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match on Thursday (Sept. 24).
