IPL 2020: KXIP vs KKR: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana eye personal milestones at Sharjah

Both the teams are coming into this game on the back of their impressive wins. KKR made a stunning turnaround after their performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and went on to beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 59 runs.

On the other hand, KXIP held their nerve and won their fourth game on the bounce, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) while defending 126.

While KKR are in the top half of the points table with six wins against their name, KXIP's, following their resurgence, are occupying the fifth spot in the standings. In their last meeting, KKR and KXIP played out a last-ball thriller where KKR edged out KXIP by two runs, defending 164.

As both the teams target a place in the playoffs, here are the milestones players can achieve:

KL Rahul: The KXIP skipper - who is the leading run-getter in the tournament - has been in terrific form this season. The right-handed India dasher requires 65 more runs to complete 2000 IPL runs as wicketkeeper.

Rahul Tripathi: The young Kolkata Knight Riders needs 60 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs. The young Turk would look to score a fifty against KXIP.

Nitish Rana: The left-handed Kolkata Knight Riders' batsman requires 87 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs for the franchise. Rana's form has been offbeat lately and he would like to score some runs.

Chris Gayle: The veteran Kings XI Punjab batsman has been a lucky mascot for his team in the season. The KL Rahul-led side has won all the games in which Gayle has featured. The southpaw needs 16 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs for KXIP.