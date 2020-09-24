IPL 2020: KXIP vs RCB, Match 6 Updates: Kohli wins toss, invites Rahul and co to bat first

Dubai, September 24: Kings XI Punjab lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday (September 24).
While KL Rahul-led Punjab will look to put behind the controversial 'short run' decision in their IPL 2020 opener and start afresh from a Super Over hangover, Virat Kolhi's men will look to keep momentum by building on their campaign opening win.
In their opening game against Delhi Capitals, the square-leg umpire incorrectly called KXIP's Chris Jordan for a 'short run' in the third ball of the 19th over, effectively costing his team the closely fought game.
KXIP went on to lodge an appeal to the match referee about the incident, but they would like forget the unsavoury incident and focus on the task ahead.
In contrast, RCB opened their campaign on a winning note defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs, raising hopes that things might finally fall into place for them this season.
Young opener Devdutt Padikkal started his IPL career on a classy note hitting a sublime half-century and will once again be in focus, while AB de Villers will also look to continue in the same vein following a crucial half-century.
RCB could, however, come up against familar faces in Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and also Chris Gayle, who is very likely to return to the playing XI after having missed the opening match for Punjab.
Here mykhel brings you Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates:
This is what Rahul said during the toss where he also spoke about Gayle's availability: "There were a lot of positives and it was the first game. Mayank's batting and our team's fight was heartening. Jordan and Gowtham aren't playing, Murugan Ashwin and Neesham come in. Chris Gayle will come in at the right time, don't worry about it. It was tough sitting at home and so we are grateful to get this oppotunity to play. The guys are enjoying themselves despite the rustiness in the first game."
This is what Kohli said about the wicket at the toss and his reason to bowl first: "It's a fresh wicket. There's a bit of dew in the second half and when the ball gets wet it's hard to execute. That's been a big factor. We have done really well defending a total less than 170 and seeing the bowlers execute their plans so well. We are unchanged for today's game."
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe (wk), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal
Going in with the same winning XI. 💪🏻#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/2vb5j4ATGW— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 24, 2020
Kings XI Punjab XI: KL Rahul (c) (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi
"Jordan and Gowtham aren't playing. Murugan Ashwin and Jimmy Neesham come in!" - @klrahul11 #SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KXIPvRCB— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 24, 2020
The two changes for KXIP are Chris Jordan makes way for Jimmy Neesham, while K Gowtham is replaced by Murugan Ashwin.
RCB remain unchanged from the first match, while KXIP make two changes. It's not the expected one as Chris Gayle still remains on the bench.
Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to field first.
#RCB have won the toss and will bowl first in Match 6 of #Dream11IPL.#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/pjq7tuZpDA— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020
Minutes away from the toss and Kevin Pietersen in the pitch report says chasing team will have an advantage.
KXIP have arrived as well.
The @lionsdenkxip have arrived too.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020
Let's set the ball rolling ✅✅#KXIPvRCB #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ODdyXCscK6
We are less than half an hour away from the toss now as RCB arrive at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The @RCBTweets have arrived at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for Match 6 of #Dream11IPL.#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/VXeloOOf98— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020
In their previous four encounters, RCB have won all of them against KXIP. So, Rahul and co will have their task cut out against Kohli's boys.
Four players have milestones in their sights today as Kohli is 75 runs away from 5500 IPL runs, AB De Villiers is 54 runs away from 4500 IPL runs, KL Rahul is 2 runs short of 2000 IPL runs and finally, Dale Steyn needs 3 scalps to reach 100 IPL wickets.
A century of wickets on the cards for the Steyn Gun tonight? 💯 #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/50V5lt7U7L— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 24, 2020
There are debates about Umesh Yadav's spot in RCB's playing XI, but the Indian pacer has a good record bowling against KXIP. Will he make the team? We'll find out soon as its just over an hour away from the toss.
Our wrecker-in-chief with the ball against tonight’s opposition. 🎯 #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/pYI5EcVHXd— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 24, 2020
All eyes will be on KXIP team selection as Chris Gayle was omitted from the playing XI against Delhi Capitals. Will the Universe Boss play today?
When #KXIP and #RCB met in the 2019 edition of the league, the Universe Boss bludgeoned 99*(64)— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020
Do you reckon he will play today ?https://t.co/LMY2XMjAyd #Dream11IPL #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/sAepLQn1NI
Virat Kohli's boys will also look to gain momentum from their campaign opening win.
After missing out on victory last time out due to an Umpiring error, KL Rahul-led KXIP will look put that incident behind and get back to winning ways.
Both teams involved in the match have also joined the millions in condoling the death of the Australia legend.
Really saddened to hear the passing of Dean Jones.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 24, 2020
Go well, Professor. pic.twitter.com/BywCntezid
Just hours before the game, we were met with some tragic news of the passing of Dean Jones, who was on commentary duty for the IPL.
We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/gAAagImKeC— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020
Kings XI Punjab will look to bounce back from their campaign opening loss when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday (September 24).
