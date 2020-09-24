IPL 2020: KXIP vs RCB, Match 6 Updates: Kohli wins toss, invites Rahul and co to bat first

Dubai, September 24: Kings XI Punjab lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday (September 24).

While KL Rahul-led Punjab will look to put behind the controversial 'short run' decision in their IPL 2020 opener and start afresh from a Super Over hangover, Virat Kolhi's men will look to keep momentum by building on their campaign opening win.

In their opening game against Delhi Capitals, the square-leg umpire incorrectly called KXIP's Chris Jordan for a 'short run' in the third ball of the 19th over, effectively costing his team the closely fought game.

KXIP went on to lodge an appeal to the match referee about the incident, but they would like forget the unsavoury incident and focus on the task ahead.

In contrast, RCB opened their campaign on a winning note defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs, raising hopes that things might finally fall into place for them this season.

Young opener Devdutt Padikkal started his IPL career on a classy note hitting a sublime half-century and will once again be in focus, while AB de Villers will also look to continue in the same vein following a crucial half-century.

RCB could, however, come up against familar faces in Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and also Chris Gayle, who is very likely to return to the playing XI after having missed the opening match for Punjab.

Here mykhel brings you Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: