IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR, Match 50 updates: Kings XI Punjab face Rajasthan Royals

Bengaluru, Oct. 30: The Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals will face off in a must win Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday (Oct. 30).

The KL Rahul-led Punjab side will look to carry on their superb turnaround and inch closer to a playoff berth when they take on the Royals in match number 50 of the IPL.

The Punjab team have notched up five wins on the trot and having beaten the top four sides, they will be confident when they take on the Rajasthan Royals.

KL Rahul’s side are placed fourth on the points table with 12 points from twelve games. Meanwhile the Steve Smith-led Royals are languishing at second last spot on the table with ten points. The Royals have lost seven matches out of the twelve played and must win against Punjab to keep their campaign alive.

While Punjab is on a winning run, the Royals will be confident after their win over table toppers Mumbai Indians.

The two sides have played against each other 20 times and Rajasthan hold the edge, having won 11 times, while Punjab have won on nine occasions.

Here, mykhel brings you the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match updates.

