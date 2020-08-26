IPL 2020: List of hotels where all 8 IPL teams are staying in UAE

As per the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs), the players and support staff of all teams were in quarantine for a maximum 14 days in India ahead of their trip to UAE and there was a Covid 19 test every three days. Team members were given flu shots prior to their departure to the UAE.

Teams landed in Abu Dhabi will be again in a 14-day quarantine, while those who arrived in Dubai will be isolated for six days. All the players and team members have downloaded Arogya Setu, an app by India Government, and ALHOSN, an Emirates Government app, and filled their personal details as reported by the Hindu.

There have been reports that a UK firm has won the right to create a biosecure bubble in the UAE for the entire length of the IPL 2020. And once the team enters the bubble no one can breach it and will be allowed to enter only those areas that are sanitised and are designated under the bubble.

All the franchises have made elaborate arrangements to accommodate their players and support staff at hotels in the UAE where they are going to stay for the next three months.

Here is the list of hotels where all the 8 teams are staying:

1. MUMBAI INDIANS: St Regis, Abu Dhabi

2. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS: Taj, Dubai

3. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS: Ritz Carlton, Abu Dhabi

4. ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Hotel

5. DELHI CAPITALS: Palace Downtown, Dubai

6. SUNRISERS HYDERABAD: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

7. RAJASTHAN ROYALS: One & Only The Palm - Dubai

8. KINGS XI PUNJAB: Sofitel The Palm, Dubai