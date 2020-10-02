IPL 2020: Match 15: RCB vs RR: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Head to head, Playing XI, India timing, Live streaming

Royal Challengers defeated Mumbai Indians via Super Over, while the Royals' two-match winning streak was ended by Kolkata Knight Riders in a 37-run victory.

Now, take part in the excitement through Dream11 Fantasy tips by MyKhel that comes with other guidelines like possible Playing XI, head to head record etc.

1. Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Bangalore outfit led by Virat Kohli has showed a lot more purpose this year than in the previous few years. They have won two matches out of three, and while this is still early days in the IPL 2020 their determination to win matches is quite unmistakable. They have served well by openers Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers. Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal continue to impress while Navdeep Saini has been improving a lot match after match. The only jarring note, surprisingly, is the lack of runs from Virat Kohli. He has not really got going the last three games and would like to turn the trend this time.

2. Team News - Rajasthan Royals

The much-vaunted Royals batting line-up failed to fire for the first time against Kolkata Knight Riders after posting 200+ totals twice in a row. Sanju Samson, the form batsman, would like to treat it as an aberration while Jos Buttler too would like to build on his starts. Tom Curran made a fine fifty but he continues to be expensive with the ball and they might think of getting Oshane Thomas or Andrew Tye. Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag too need to find their range soon or the RR camp might have to think of other options like Manan Vohra.

3. Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa (Manan Vohra), Riyan Parag (Mahipal Lomror), Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran (Andrew Tye), Shreyas Gopal (Mayank Markande), Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot.

4. Dream11

Devdutt Padikkal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jofra Archer, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Isuru Udana.

5. Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have met 21 times with the Royals winning 10 times to RCB's 8. Three matches were abandoned.

6. Match details

Date: October 3

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP