IPL 2020: Match 19: RCB vs DC: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Head to Head, Playing XI, India timing, Live streaming

Both Delhi and Bangalore have been the best teams in the tournament so far and are placed in the top four in the standings with three wins out of four games each.

While Iyer has shown great form in his team's four matches, Kohli finally got his act together in RCB's last game against Rajasthan Royals, striking a fluent half-century.

You can join this potentially explosive match through forming a Dream11 and use the below-given tips by the MyKhel and additional information like Playing XI, Head to Head etc.

Team News - Delhi Capitals

On Saturday, Iyer (88 not out off 38 balls) again showed his class after Prithvi Shaw's (66) opening act as Delhi beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. While Shaw has looked in control at the top of the order. However, Shikhar Dhawan's form would be a cause of concern for the skipper. But on the brighter side, Delhi seem to have finally got Rishabh Pant back in form as he dusted off his rustiness with a quick-fire 17-ball 38 against KKR.

To add to it, there is Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer waiting in the wings. On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada is the go-to man for DC even though he leaked runs against KKR the other day. South African pacer Anrich Nortje has been brilliant for DC in the opening and slog overs and bowled a brilliant penultimate over against KKR on Saturday.

Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli too finally got his touch back after three ordinary outings with an unbeaten 72 off 53 balls to guide RCB to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. The skipper would once again look to lead from the front and outwit the opposition.

RCB, on the other hand, have been served well by the young Devdutt Padikkal at the top. The left-hander, considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, is fourth in the run-scorers' tally with 174 from four games, including three fifties. And if Aaron Finch too gets going, it would be difficult for any side to stop the marauding Bangalore openers.

Kohli's return to form is a relief for RCB's batting unit, which also has the likes of the in-form AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Singh among others. Isuru Udana has been a welcome addition in RCB's bowling line-up alongside Navdeep Saini and the spin duo of Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

Dream 11 team:

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant

All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Mishra

Captain: AB de Villiers

Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Head to Head:

Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced Delhi Capitals on 23 occasions and the former have won 14 of those games, while Delhi came out victorious in 8 games. 1 match ended in no result.

Match details:

Date: October 4

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP