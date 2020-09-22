IPL 2020: Match 5: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Dream11 tips, Playing XI, Match details

Mumbai will be keen to get back to winning ways when they face two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (September 23). Join the exciting contest through MyKhel Dream11 tips and Playing XI details.

1. Team News - Mumbai Indians

The defending champions dished out an underwhelming performance with both bat and ball against Super Kings. Several of their batsmen, including skipper Rohit Sharma, got the start but failed to get a move on. Mumbai bowlers were equally tentative and it is amply reflected in the fact that Jasprit Bumrah, usually a parsimonious customer, was their most expensive bowler. They will be eyeing a total overhaul in their performance.

2. Team News - Kolkata Knight Riders

The Knight Riders are an embarrassing array of talents in their ranks. The likes of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell are the fibre of KKR unit and it has been strengthened for IPL 2020 by the addition of Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins. Dinesh Karthik, their captain, is a seasoned hand and can easily adapt to situations, and also remains a very good wicketkeeper. The domestic talents like Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh too can be dangerous.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (Captain, WK), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier.

Dream11

Rohit Sharma, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Sandeep Warrier.

Match details

Date: September 22

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports

Live streaming: Disney + HotStar VIP