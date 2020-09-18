IPL 2020: MI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni: Who is better captain, batsman? Check these stats!

Dhoni vs Rohit? Who is the better captain? Who will emerge the winner on Saturday? MyKhel takes a closer look.

1. Dhoni the IPL captain

Dhoni has guided Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles and one Champions League crown. Under the Jharkhand man, the Super Kings have never failed to reach the knockout stages of the IPL. It is a record owned by no other captain.

2. Dhoni the IPL batsman

Dhoni is a massively successful batsman in the IPL. He has played 190 matches, three less than leader Suresh Raina, who is not playing in IPL 2020, and made 4432 runs 23 fifties at 42.20. Dhoni is certain to overhaul Raina's mark this time and become the first player to reach the 200 matches milestone in the IPL. He is 7th on the list of IPL run getters and possesses the second best average after David Warner who makes runs at 43.17.

3. Rohit the IPL captain

Rohit Sharma has made an amazing transformation as captain for Mumbai Indians and effected such a drastic turnaround in their fortunes. He has led them to four IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019. His easy-going captaincy has kept the players in a relaxed space and much like Dhoni, Rohit too does not put pressure on teammates on the field by constantly eating their ears. It was no wonder when Rohit said he has learned a lot of captaincy from Dhoni.

4. Rohit the IPL batsman

Rohit is on the cusp of joining Virat Kohli and Raina in the Club 5000. From 188 IPL matches, Rohit has so far made 4898 runs, third behind Dhoni and Kohli, at 31.60 with a hundred and 36 fifties. But Dhoni has more strike-rate than Rohit - 137 against 131.

5. Prediction

It will be a tremendous battle of wits between these two master tacticians. But the variety and depth in squad leaves Rohit at a slightly advantageous position.