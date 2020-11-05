IPL 2020: MI vs DC, Qualifier 1: Rohit, Rahane, Iyer and Suryakumar chase milestones

While Mumbai Indians qualified to the play-off easily by registering 9 wins of 14 games, Delhi Capitals had to wait until their final league game of the season to confirm their entry into the top 4.

This will be the third time these two sides are facing each other in this tournament and MI come in with an advantage after doing the double over their opponents.

IPL 2020: MI vs DC Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 Details

In their first outing, MI defeated DC by five wickets on the back of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav's fifties. The second meeting was more a one-sided affair as Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult ran havoc of DC batsmen before Ishan Kishan's fifty sealed a nine-wicket win.

DC head into Thursday's game after they snapped a four-match losing streak against Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be out to make amends to deny MI a hat-trick of wins in the season.

All will be not lost if a team loses this contest as the losing team will get another chance in the second qualifier, but both Mumbai and Delhi will look to avoid playing one extra game before the final.

In tonight's big encounter many players are approaching personal milestones and here we take a look at who those players are along with the milestones they are closing in on:

Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai batsman, who missed out on a call up for the Indian limited overs squad touring Australia, has scored three half-centuries this season and has never really looked out of sorts against any opposition. Earlier this season, he crossed milestone for 50 IPL sixes. Now, the right-hander approaches two more personal milestones as today's match will mark his 100th appearance in IPL and he needs another 42 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs.

Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians skipper, who has been in the news lately due to a hamstring issue, has not had a great tournament so far although he joined 5000 run club earlier in the season. He now chases another milestone as he needs 8 runs to complete 4000 IPL runs for MI.

Shreyas Iyer

The DC skipper's early season form has faded recently after having sored two fifties in 14 innings so far and he now requires 79 runs to complete 500 runs in IPL 2020.

Ajinkya Rahane

The Indian Test vice captain showed his class in the last game when he scored a match-winning 60 off 46 balls against RCB, but he has managed just 111 runs in 6 innings so far. He now needs 69 runs to complete 4000 IPL runs.

Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya

Mumbai Indians' all-rounder duo are also closing in on IPL milestones as Pollard needs 2 sixes to complete 200 sixes in IPL and the West Indian is also 6 fours away from 200 IPL fours, while Krunal needs 5 wickets to reach 50 IPL wickets and 14 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs.