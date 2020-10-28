Cricket
IPL 2020: MI vs RCB, Match 48: Toss report, Team News and Playing XI

By
Abu Dhabi, October 28: Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard wins the toss and elects to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 48 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 28).

Both teams will look for a win as they look to go top of the table and get the important 16 points on the board with seven wins each so far this season.

As for team news, Mumbai Indians, who are still without their injured skipper Rohit Sharma, remain unchanged from the last match. Virat Kohli's RCB, on the other hand, have made three changes from the defeat to Chennai Super Kings. Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali and injured Navdeep Saini make way for Josh Philippe, Dale Steyn and Shivam Dube.

IPL 2020: MI vs RCB, Match 48 Updates

Here are the Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (captain), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Story first published: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 19:22 [IST]
